Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSXV: REVO), (FSE: IJA2) (the "Company"), a multi-asset, multidivisional publicly traded Canadian Company deploying advanced technologies across numerous sectors. CEO of the Company, Steve Marshall, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by noting that the Company was recently granted a PSD2 license, and asked about their next steps. "This is a prestigious license, it is highly valuable," said Marshall. "The PSD2 license is basically the opening of the door for the open banking sphere," he continued. "Without this license, we were restricted and it impeded the signing of some of the larger institutions," said Marshall.

Jolly then asked about the Company's growth strategy, as well as their upcoming projects over the next two to three quarters. Marshall elaborated on the Company's RevoluPAY application, which is available for both Android and iPhone devices. "It allows payments and receipts of payments," said Marshall, adding that the app also offers cash out options, as well as a proprietary Visa card which is linked to the account. "Now with the PSD2 license, we are in a position to process unlimited volumes of currencies."

Marshall then expanded on the Company's verticals, including RevoluCHARGE. This technology allows users to participate in a pay-as-you-go mobile phone service with top-up recharges. "Most of the world is still on a pay-as-you-go system," explained Marshall. Other verticals include RevoluUTILITY and RevoluFIN, which combine with additional verticals to cover a wide range of sectors.

"We've also launched RevoluREALTY, which is related to the real estate industry," said Marshall, adding that this vertical was designed to address unnecessary fees associated with real estate transactions.

The conversation then turned to the Company's RevoluEGAME sector, which focuses on the purchase of gaming credits. "We've partnered with one of the world's largest entities," said Marshall, adding that the Company is now offering thousands of games and play credits under this technology.

"All of our verticals absolutely require the use of RevoluPAY to transact with each of the verticals, so it's a closed-loop system," explained Marshall. He then shared that the Company has also developed a vertical in the travel industry, RevoluVIP, which serves as a 120 country travel system. "The beauty of RevoluVIP is that it is a membership platform," shared Marshall, adding that users will pay a membership fee in exchange for discounted travel costs. "We see big prospects in that division."

Marshall shared that the Company is also working on the development of additional verticals, including RevoluMED and RevoluESPORTS.

To close the interview, Marshall elaborated on the potential of the Company's presence in the Fintech space. "We see that as a massive step forward, not only for the company but for the shareholders above all," said Marshall. "We expect it to turn into very large amounts of revenue moving forward," he closed, noting the value of the Company's relationship in the banking industry.

About RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.:

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. is a multi-asset, multidivisional publicly traded Canadian Company deploying advanced technologies in the; Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Mobile Phone Top-Ups, EGaming, Healthcare Payments, Esports, Invoice factoring, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors. Click here to read more.

For further information on RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSXV: REVO), visit the Company's website at www.RevoluGROUP.com. The Company has approximately 165,042,105 shares issued and outstanding.

