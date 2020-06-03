Neutra Corp: Neutra Well Positioned for Future Growth in Booming Hemp-Based CBD Market

SUGAR LAND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2020 / With its new Houston production facility up and running and with a Texas hemp-handling license in hand, Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) stands ready to take full advantage of the American public's growing appetite for quality CBD products. Many experts are predicted this market will increase an annual average of 107 percent and shortly reach a size of $22 billion in the U.S.

"We are exactly where we need to be at this point," said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "Our long-range planning has us set up for long-term success. We've had a great run over the past year and we're now in a position to make that planning and hard work pay off. To our investors, I say thank you for your patience."

Most recently, Neutra announced it had retired the last of its convertible debt with one of two of its last lenders. This gives the company more freedom of movement and greater flexibility. It's also a sign of financial stability.

With a Texas hemp-handling license, VIVIS Corp, Neutra's wholly owned subsidiary has many strategic sources where it can obtain compliant hemp biomass for its growing range of CBD products. The company's Houston production facility is now up and running. With this facility online, VIVIS is able to produce compliant, full-spectrum distillate, broad-spectrum distillate, 99%+ crystalline cannabidiol (Isolate). The company is also able to manufacture a wide range of end-user CBD products, such as tinctures, gummies, lotions, salves, etc.

VIVIS Corporation's product line also gives Neutra a retail marketing foothold to get its products to the buying public. VIVIS is a respected brand in the marketplace known for its lab-tested quality. http://viviscbd.com

With VIVIS production facility coming online, it focuses on making sure it takes the right steps to ensure we can take on big box orders. There is still an open communication with the Power Auto Group for its expansion to Florida, but the focus is on VIVIS' flagship facility in Houston, Texas first.

