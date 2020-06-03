Agora.io Expands Exclusive Reseller Partnership with Leading Japanese Video Solution Provider V-cube After Rapid Q1 Growth

Usage in Japan increased 26x YoY in April, prompting new needs from Agora's video solutions and software-defined dedicated network

SAN JOSE, California, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora.io , the leading voice, video and live interactive streaming platform, today announced an expanded exclusive reseller partnership with V-cube , the number one video solution provider in Japan. Now, V-cube provides the whole series of Agora products including live streaming with local sales, marketing and technical support in the region.

Amid business and lifestyle changes brought on by COVID-19, V-cube recorded a 26-fold increase YoY in usage by its customers in Japan in April. With Agora's cutting-edge real-time video solutions at the helm, businesses in nearly every industry from education, healthcare, and entertainment turned to V-cube for an answer on how to bring a sense of normalcy to their customers.

"In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, our customers' needs for online communication tools and features quickly became more apparent for their businesses," said Naoaki Mashita, CEO of V-cube. "What we came to realize is those businesses needed more than just the entry-level tools they had been using. They needed a way to combine their services with video communication. Following discussions with our customers, it became clear the path forward was to expand our partnership with Agora. This would allow us to leverage its easy-to-use video solutions SDK and enable our customers with a new way to interact and engage with their users. Agora's technology is proving to withstand increased demand thanks to its powerful and reliable network that is built to scale."

Aside from helping existing clients incorporate new means for video streaming, V-cube also experienced significant growth with new clients in untapped markets including fitness, weddings, job recruiting and networking events. These companies were able to quickly introduce customizable streaming tools with Agora's low-latency, large-scale video solutions accelerating distribution.

"V-cube is a highly trusted video solution provider in Japan, and we've been honored to work with them over the last three years," said Reggie Yativ, COO at Agora.io. "The demand for real-time engagement outside of just video conferencing was growing prior to the pandemic, and the rapid growth V-cube has experienced is a testament to how organizations are accelerating their digital transformation plans. As we look ahead to the next phase of our partnership, we're thrilled at the opportunity to bring businesses of all kinds the real-time engagement features they need."

The next phase of this partnership allows V-cube and its customers to tap into Agora's network of 200 globally distributed data centers and its proprietary Software-Defined Real-Time Network (SD-RTN) to connect users globally via high-quality, real-time video engagement.

About Agora.io

Agora.io helps apps increase user engagement and retention with a developer platform for live, interactive audio, video, and messaging features at planetary scale. With a dedicated network and device-optimized SDKs, Agora is the only real-time engagement platform designed to cross borders and reach users on low-bandwidth networks and on lower-powered devices.

About V-cube

V-cube has the mission of "realizing an even society" and creates an environment where "anytime" and "anywhere" communication can be achieved. We are working to eliminate the inequality of various opportunities caused by the restrictions of distance. Through visual communication, we will reduce the time and distance in communicating with people and solve social issues such as an aging society with a declining birthrate, long working hours, education and medical disparities. We aim to realize a society where everyone can get equal opportunity.

