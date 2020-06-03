North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2020) -Lion One Metals Limited (TSXV: LIO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) (ASX: LLO) ("Lion One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Tretbar, P.Geo, to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Tretbar is currently Vice President, Exploration and Mineral Resources of Denver-based Summit Mining International, a 100% owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation of Japan, where he is responsible for developing exploration programs, implementing exploration and resource development strategies, and providing technical support in all aspects of mine and mill production at Minera San Cristóbal in Bolivia. He also performs project due diligence for strategic alliances and joint ventures, and executive support functions within Summit Mining and its parent Sumitomo Corporation.

Mr. Tretbar has wide-ranging experience in surface and underground exploration, resource modeling, mine development and production, laboratory operations, mineral analysis, process metallurgy, and project management. Prior to joining Summit Mining International in 2010, Mr. Tretbar held a number of operational management level positions, including Chief Mine Geologist for Golden Minerals at Minera San Cristóbal, and both Mill Manager and Manager Engineering & Geology for the Ashdown Molybdenum Mine in Nevada.

Mr. Tretbar has worked as an underground mine geologist at several Nevada gold mines, including 4 years at the Getchell Mine where he conducted his Master's degree research on geochemistry and mineralization of the deposit. He later spent 2-½ years as process mineralogist for Barrick Gold Corporation at the Goldstrike Operation.

From 2004 to 2007 Mr. Tretbar was senior exploration geologist for Alamos Gold at their Mulatos Mine in Sonora, Mexico. While there he designed and directed construction of 2000 meters of exploration tunnels and managed near-mine exploration programs. At the narrow-vein, high-grade Ashdown Molybdenum Mine in northern Nevada, David simultaneously managed the molybdenum flotation plant and designed the underground ramp access and stope sequence mining plans.

Mr. Tretbar earned a B.S. Geology, from Northern Arizona University in 1995, and a M.S. Geochemistry, from the University of Nevada Reno in 2004. Mr. Tretbar is a Certified Professional Geologist with the American Institute of Professional Geologists, and a Registered Professional Geologist in the state of Arizona. He is a qualified person as defined by Canadian NI 43-101.

Lion One CEO Walter Berukoff commented "We're delighted to have someone of David's caliber join our Board of Directors and provide critical oversight for our technical team as we advance the Tuvatu Gold Project and explore the Navilawa Alkaline Gold System in Fiji".

The Company also announces it has granted a total of 2,200,000 stock options exercisable at a price of $1.50 for a period of 5 years from the date of grant to various advisors, directors, officers, employees, and consultants.

About Lion One Metals Limited

Lion One's flagship asset is 100% owned Tuvatu Gold Project and the surrounding Navilawa Alkaline Gold System, located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji. Lion One's CEO Walter Berukoff leads an experienced team of explorers and mine builders and has owned or operated over 20 mines in 7 countries. As the founder and former CEO of Miramar Mines, Northern Orion, and La Mancha Resources, Walter is credited with building over $3 billion of value for shareholders.

