Top technology leader from the San Francisco Bay Area will lead ContractPodAi's continued endeavors to build the dominant technology platform for the legal contract lifecycle management (CLM) industry

ContractPodAi, the award-winning provider of AI-powered contract lifecycle management solutions, today announced the appointment of Anurag Malik as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Malik brings over 20 years of experience scaling products and building technology teams for both start-ups and multi-billion corporations across a wide range of industries. As the new CTO, Malik will focus on building the next generation of an AI driven dominant technology platform in the contract management space.

"I am thrilled to welcome Anurag to the ContractPodAi team; his technology prowess, strategic vision and innovative thinking will help drive ContractPodAi's momentum as we continue to expand our efforts globally," said Sarvarth Misra, co-founder and CEO, ContractPodAi. "What stood out for us was Anurag's shared passion for customer outcomes. As pioneers of legal AI, this strategic hire reaffirms our vision to lead the digital transformation of the legal tech industry."

In 2019, ContractPodAi secured a $55 million Series B investment round led by Insight Partners with participation from the company's Series A backer, Eagle Proprietary Investments. This $55 million investment represents Europe's largest legal tech Series B fundraise and the largest Series B round for any CLM provider globally. Malik's appointment as CTO demonstrates ContractPodAi's intention to continue to invest in and dominate the contract lifecycle management market.

"I've long held an interest in the legal tech industry and I am excited to join a company that is well positioned to take AI powered contract management to the next level," said Malik. "I look forward to being part of an innovative company that doesn't simply replicate what already exists but strives to truly break traditional barriers and improve the legal world."

Prior to joining ContractPodAi, Malik was most recently the Chief Information Officer of Zovio Inc. as well as the CEO of the online learning platform, Learn@Forbes. Malik holds an MBA with a major in finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Technology degree from the Indian Institute of Technology.

About ContractPod Technologies (ContractPodAi)

A pioneer in the legal transformation space, ContractPodAi is now one of the world's fastest growing legal tech companies. Customers include some of the world's largest and highly regarded corporations. ContractPodAi is an award-winning easy to use, intuitive and affordable end-to-end contract lifecycle management solution aimed at corporate legal departments. It enables users to assemble, automate, approve, digitally sign and manage all their contracts and documents from one place.

Our platform is built in partnership with some of the most trusted technologies in the industry including IBM Watson AI, Microsoft Azure, DocuSign and Salesforce. ContractPodAi is headquartered in London and has global offices in San Francisco, New York, Glasgow, Mumbai and Toronto. More information is available at ContractPodAi.com.

