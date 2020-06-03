NOTICE 3 JUNE 2020 SHARES NEW SHARE FOR TRADING ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH PREMIER GROWTH MARKET FINLAND: NANOFORM FINLAND PLC At the request of Nanoform Finland Plc, Nanoform Finland Plc's shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market as from June 4, 2020. Short name: NANOFH Number of shares: 63 685 221 ISIN code: FI4000330972 Order book ID: 196947 Company Identity Number: 2730572-8 Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110 Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table Mic code: FSME ICB Classification Industry: 4000 Health Care Super sector: 4500 Health Care This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch. For further information, please call Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch on +358 40 562 1806. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260