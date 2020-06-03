The share capital of the following share will be reduced on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 8 June 2020 due to the cancellation of treasury shares. ISIN DK0010218429 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Bang & Olufsen ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 43,197,478 shares (DKK 431,974,780) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 2,273,449 shares (DKK 22,734,490) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 40,924,029 shares (DKK 409,240,290) ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 10 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BO ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3202 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=779184