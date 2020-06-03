Technology Health, Inc.: Technology Health Announces Full Compliance With OTC Reporting Requirements And Immediate Plans To Develop Covid-19 Treatment

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2020 / Technology Health, Inc. (OTC PINK:HALB) formerly Halberd Corp., announced that it is now fully compliant with OTC Market reporting requirements.

William A. Hartman, newly-appointed Chairman, President and CEO of Technology Health, Inc, stated, "We feel that the reporting status change was an indispensable step to proceed, along with our strategic alliance partner, Datatecnics, a privately held UK firm specializing in nano focus computer controlled laser systems, to further develop our combined targeting and laser ablation technologies for extracorporeally removing Coronavirus antigens.

Additionally, agreement has also been reached with Premier Biomedical to pay a royalty of 5% of revenue, up to $40,000,000 for the exclusive rights to Dr. Felder's two granted patents related to extracorporeal treatment of disease as well as three provisional patent applications designed to treat coronavirus.

We expect to be working with a major university partner by early 3rd quarter to develop appropriate molecules for targeting the coronavirus disease antigens. We also plan near term to bolster our current management team with experienced executives to manage and facilitate this multi-national effort."

About Technology Health, Inc.

Technology Health, Inc. (OTC-PINK: HALB ), formerly Halberd, Inc., is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market and intends to become a fully reporting entity. It is debt-free and holds the exclusive rights to the COVID-19 extracorporeal treatment technology (U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287) and the exclusive rights to the provisional patents "Method for Treating COVID-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in COVID-19 Patients" and "Method for Treating and Curing COVID-19 Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate the Virus".

About Datatecnics Corp., Ltd.

Datatecnics is a privately held UK-based company, established in 2011. The founder and holder of over one hundred patents, Mohammed Zulfiquair, invented CIPPS (Critical Infrastructure Pipeline Protection System) technology that converts dumb metal surfaces into intelligent self-reporting infrastructure which can communicate big data via M2M (Machine to Machine) or to central control systems. The company is a leader in printed sensors and nano science.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives -

On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis.

The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be adverse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders.

