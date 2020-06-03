MoveEasy Announces a Strategic Alliance With Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices; Launches Forever Concierge for Network Members

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2020 / MoveEasy, the country's only full-service multi-channel concierge for life program, today announced a strategic alliance with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, part of the HSF Affiliates LLC family of real estate brokerage franchise networks, to help homeowners with all their move and home management needs.

MoveEasy helps homeowners with everything needed to settle in and manage their home including help with home insurance, finding top-rated moving companies, setting up their utilities and digital services such as internet, cable and home security, forwarding the mail with the USPS as well as connecting them with local home pros recommended by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network agents for all their home improvement and maintenance needs.

MoveEasy's preferred alliance program with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is called Forever Concierge powered by MoveEasy, which is in line with the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network's tagline, "Real Estate's Forever Brand", further enhancing network member's commitment to extending its relationships with their clients for life.

Clients can access Forever Concierge through all their favorite devices including web, Amazon Echo or Google Home devices as well as Apple or Android mobile devices. Clients are also assigned a dedicated concierge who remains with the client as their personal concierge throughout the lifetime of their homeownership via call, text or email. The entire service across all channels are branded for network agents thus keeping them top of their client's mind throughout their client's homeownership.

Several Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchisees across the country have already started offering their clients the Forever Concierge. Kathryn Redican, VP of Operations of one of the most prominent Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchisees based in the Northeast region says, "The Forever Concierge is a game changer for the way our sales executives do business. It not only provides them with the assurance that their clients are being guided through all tasks of the moving process, but also that they are provided with access to preferred and trusted vendors for an even more seamless and stress-free moving process."

Rajeev Sajja, SVP Digital Marketing and Innovation of the largest Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise from Philadelphia, PA says, "The reason we partnered with MoveEasy was that they were very flexible in their approach. Moving is just one part of the homeownership process. What's important is what you do between now and ten years from the transaction, how do you stay relevant and top of mind, and that's where MoveEasy was willing to be flexible in their platform approach to make that happen."

"We are excited to assist Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network professionals in helping their clients during one of the most stressful times of their life while ensuring that they remain their client's trusted resource for years to come," says Ven Ganapathy, MoveEasy's CEO.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices secures preferred alliances with selected vendors to strengthen the resources available to its network members across the world. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is one of the world's fastest-growing residential real estate brokerage franchise networks, with more than 50,000 real estate professionals, nearly 1,500 offices throughout the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, and more than $119 billion in real estate sales volume. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity.

MoveEasy is the country's first full-service multi-channel concierge for life program to help the 130M homeowners in the US with all their move and home management needs. Its proprietary fully white labeled turnkey concierge solution helps real estate brokerages customize and brand the platform to offer a true end to end lifetime concierge service for their clients. MoveEasy is a ReFlex Partner for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and supports some of the biggest Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Real Living and HomeServices of America companies.

Media Contact:

Chris Flotten

chris@moveeasy.com

614.412.3403

