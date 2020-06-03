Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Transaction in Own Shares 03-Jun-2020 / 14:42 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 3 June 2020 ************ Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Transaction in own shares DMGT announces that on 3 June 2020 it transferred 10,800 A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares (A Shares) out of Treasury at a nil price per share to satisfy obligations to provide shares to a participant in The DMGT 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan. Following this transfer, the total number of A Shares held in Treasury is 4,455,593 and the total number of A Shares in issue (excluding shares held as Treasury shares) is 210,457,734. Name of contact and telephone number for queries: Fran Sallas, DMGT Company Secretary: +44(0)20 3615 2904 Daily Mail and General Trust plc Northcliffe House, 2 Derry Street, London, W8 5TT www.dmgt.com [1] Registered in England and Wales No. 184594 ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 Category Code: POS TIDM: DMGT LEI Code: 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 67640 EQS News ID: 1061933 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=919a76601535b4b3b210f49d7a6dd9db&application_id=1061933&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2020 09:42 ET (13:42 GMT)