A premier data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, has announced the completion of its latest success story that highlights how a leading US fast food restaurant used customer segmentation and analytical insights to devise personalized marketing strategy.

This success story offers in-depth insights into Quantzig's customer segmentation analytics capabilities and also sheds light on the importance of segmenting the customer base into cohorts based on their needs and requirements.

In spite of the weakening global economy and growing awareness of health risks, the fast food industry has managed to flourish. The rise in globalization has impacted the lifestyle of the consumers as they are heavily reliant on healthy fast food restaurants for a quick and easy meal. Additionally, individuals today are seeking fast breakfasts from healthy fast food restaurants. A rise in population and the subsequent urbanization are important in terms of market growth as it would give fast food restaurants the scope for growth and market expansion.

To enhance personalization across all the channels and achieve better customer satisfaction, businesses need to assure that they are incorporating these three types of customer segmentation into every marketing campaign.

Demographic segmentation

Geographic segmentation

Lifecycle segmentation

Quantzig's customer segmentation solutions offered benefits that helped the fast food restaurant client to:

Identify market segments Understand buyers persona Influential factors of market growth With complete knowledge and assessment of the US fast food market, the client discovered the various market segments for their offerings Our customer segmentation analytics solutions enabled the client to understand the buyer's persona Experts at Quantzig helped the client with a thorough market survey which enabled the client to understand the various factors behind driving market growth.

According to Quantzig's customer segmentation experts, "The importance of customer segmentation lies in the fact that it allows businesses to reach out to end-users with specific requirements."

The customer segmentation analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Determining the profit potential of each customer segment

Leveraging customer analytics to derive marketing strategy

