PWT Holding A/S has provided Nasdaq Stockholm with a court ruling by the Court of Aalborg (Da: Retten i Aalborg), according to which the company has entered into bankruptcy proceedings as of June 3, 2020. According to item 2.12.2 of the Nasdaq Stockholm Rule Book for Issuers, the Exchange may decide to delist an issuer's fixed income instruments in circumstances where an application for bankruptcy, winding-up or equivalent motion has been filed by the issuer or a third party to a court or other public authority. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the following bond loan issued by PWT Holding A/S with effect from June 4, 2020. Please note that the instrument is halted and that trading will not be resumed. Trading code ISIN -------------------------- PWT02 DK0030405188 -------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB