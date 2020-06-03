The companies aim to jointly develop higher quality and more competitive cells and modules that will in turn ensure the viability of PV power plants.Chinese solar manufacturer Longi has signed an agreement of strategic cooperation with DuPont aimed at jointly creating high-end modules and helping downstream customers build more reliable and higher-quality PV power plants. As part of the agreement, signed on Tuesday in Shanghai, the companies are also expanding their collaboration on product innovation, technology R&D and branding and marketing. Longi and DuPont have since 2015 actively worked ...

