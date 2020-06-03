Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MEUG LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jun-2020 / 17:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 118.4275 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10437717 CODE: MEUG LN ISIN: FR0010261198 ISIN: FR0010261198 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUG LN Sequence No.: 67649 EQS News ID: 1062029 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 03, 2020 11:16 ET (15:16 GMT)