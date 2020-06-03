Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YC5B ISIN: GG00B4L84979 Ticker-Symbol: 9BF 
Tradegate
03.06.20
17:05 Uhr
5,546 Euro
+0,306
+5,84 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5725,63418:44
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BURFORD CAPITAL
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED5,546+5,84 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.