myDevices, IoT pole of Claranova, Everynet, Redexia, Semtech Abeeway pool their technological expertise to deploy for free in hospitals a secure turnkey solution based on LoRaWan

Regulatory News:

Claranova (Paris:CLA):

Five flagship IoT companies (Everynet, Redexia, Abeeway, Semtech, and Claranova) have joined forces to help fight the Covid-19 and offer innovative solutions to healthcare staff. The consortium designed a system based on LoRaWAN technology to equip hospitals with emergency buttons and save lives. This system signals patients requiring immediate intervention and allows medical personnel to locate and identify these calls in real time.

A consortium that brings together complementary technological expertise

Everynet provides the infrastructure network,

Semtech holds the underlying IP for LoRa technology

Abeeway provides call buttons with long-life batteries.

Redexia coordinates the integration and logistical deployment of the project

myDevices completes the system with its software platform which allows the rapid integration of the various components of the solution. The myDevices platform collects the data and presents it in the form of a very intuitive dashboard for medical personnel.

Actility Group company Abeeway's call button allows patients to report an emergency at any time. These waterproof, compact and easy-to-clean sensors include a Bluetooth scanner, allowing you to immediately identify and locate the equipment or person concerned. They can also measure the ambient temperature and detect physical contact thanks to a built-in loudspeaker, thus providing valuable information to healthcare staff in real time.

A solution that already equips 750 rooms for free!

These technologies already equip 750 rooms for free in hospitals in Bellvitge, San Pau, Parc Taulí, Germans Trias i Pujol and Del Mar in Barcelona and save lives. This reliable and autonomous solution allows the nursing staff to work with greater responsiveness and security, thus freeing up time to concentrate fully on essential tasks. The consortium continues to deploy these solutions in other hospitals and is also working to extend these technologies to other key applications to combat the virus.

myDevices empowers partners to provide a wide range of IoT plug-and-play solutions such as the Nurse-Call system. The IoT platform put in place is seamlessly integrated to work with the other partners' LoRa-enabled devices and networks, allowing quick deployment of Covid-19 critical solutions.

"The rapid spread of Covid-19 has forced healthcare facilities to cope with a huge influx of patients and to adapt very quickly to very difficult conditions. In association with its prestigious partners, Claranova is proud to contribute to fighting this pandemic alongside healthcare staff. Call buttons make it easier for hospital staff and improve safety", says Pierre Cesarini, CEO of Claranova.

"Improving healthcare facilities operations for patients and staff is critical in an effective fight against the spread of Covid-19. With Abeeway devices communicating through LoRaWAN, nurses get real-time information about a patient call for a nurse and the positioning of the patient bed. This enhances overall patient safety and medical staff efficiency and allows to save lives" says Olivier Hersent, CEO at Actility

"We are honored and humbled that we could provide real help in such trying times and we hope our contribution will alleviate some of the burden on overloaded medical staff. We believe that our initiative to deliver our network for free, together with the strong ecosystem of partners that we built together with Redexia, can make a difference" says Lawrence Latham, CEO of Everynet

"Semtech is honored to join Claranova, along with other companies to not only provide better working conditions for medical staff, but to also help the community during the pandemic," said Marc Pegulu, Vice President of IoT in Semtech's Wireless and Sensing Products Group

About Claranova:

A high-growth technological group, Claranova is an international player that is firmly positioned in the long term, drawing on resilient business models for high-growth potential markets. As the leader in personalized digital printing (Mobile Printing), Claranova also sets itself apart through its technological expertise in software publishing (Software) and the Internet of Things (IoT). These three business divisions share a common vision: simplify access to new technologies using reliable solutions, combining innovation and ease of use. Drawing on this vision, for the past four years Claranova has enjoyed an average annual growth trajectory of 30% while improving its profitability, both through organic and external growth. The Group generated revenue of €234.3 million in H1 2019-2020, for an operating margin of 5%.

For more information on the Claranova Group:

https://www.claranova.com or https://twitter.com/claranova_group

About Abeeway, an Actility Group company:

Abeeway (www.abeeway.com) is the market leader in low-power indoor outdoor fused geolocation and a provider of disruptive IoT tracking solutions worldwide. Abeeway offers the most energy-efficient, reliable and flexible geolocation solutions using unique tracking devices and a smart Multi-technology location system optimized for long-range and low-power-consumption leveraging LoRaWAN connectivity.

Abeeway devices are available on https://market.thingpark.com/

Abeeway is a member of LoRa Alliance.

About Everynet and Redexia:

Everynet has pioneered the concept IoT digital transformation by connecting the most constrained devices at massive scale and for ultra-low cost, enabling a neutral host to build out high-quality infrastructure and leasing wholesale coverage to service providers. Redexia is an IoT connectivity operator and main partner of Everynet in Spain, where it is the main contact for the deployment of the first national LoRaWAN network. The two companies are leading the Spanish market with LoRaWAN innovation in both its commercial model and platform architecture. LoRaWAN is a communication protocol suitable to implement IoT solutions quickly, since the low consumption required by this technology avoids having to make major infrastructure investments.

About Semtech:

Since founded in 1960 as a manufacturer of high reliability products, Semtech has grown to become a multinational technology innovator, enabling solutions that fuel a safer, more productive, more sustainable, and socially focused planet. We leverage our highly skilled teams to develop new products that solve some of the world's most complex design challenges, making a positive and significant impact in our lives and environment.

About myDevices:

myDevices, the IoT solutions company, empowers channel and technology partners, and enterprises to quickly deploy and commercialize IoT solutions. The company's mission is to simplify the connected world by providing tools that enable the creation of device and connectivity agnostic IoT Solutions for healthcare, hospitality, food service, industrial, and other verticals. myDevices is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. For more information, please visit www.myDevices.com and www.pushandcall.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200603005602/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR RELATIONS

+33 1 41 27 19 74

contact@claranova.com

MEDIA RELATIONS

STORIES OUT

+33 9 81 86 41 81

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION

AELIUM

+33 1 75 77 54 65