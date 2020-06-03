A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has partnered with several global companies across industries to help meet their strategic objectives and implement seamless route-to-market strategies through turnkey solutions. Their latest success story outlines the key business challenges faced by a processed food company and explains how the client leveraged competitive intelligence solution to combat these roadblocks. Request a complimentary proposal to learn more about Infiniti's competitive intelligence solution.

Business Challenges Faced:

Our client, a processed food manufacturer and supplier, wanted to revamp their business strategy in order to keep up with the growing customer demand and competition. However, they lacked the capability and resources to gather comprehensive insights into the market trends, competitors' offerings, and industry developments. They were in search of a partner who could provide them with required competitive data and insights. They choose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering competitive intelligence solution.

The Solution Offered:

The experts at Infiniti Research followed a four-phased approach that involved:

Market scanning and monitoring analysis to analyze the US processed food industry developments and market changes. This phase of the engagement also involved analyzing factors impacting processed food demand.

Competitive benchmarking analysis to compare the client's offerings with that of the top companies in the US processed food industry.

Inventory management solution to identify warehouse and transportation issues in the US processed food industry.

Technology assessment to identify the latest technologies and processes in the US processed food industry.

Infiniti's competitive intelligence solution helped the client to:

Gather comprehensive insights into their competitors' product offerings, services, supply chain initiatives, and marketing activities

Keep pace with the US processed food market changes and demand fluctuations

Identify areas where they lacked in comparison to their competitors

Analyze their competitors' infrastructure facilities and revamp their warehouse accordingly

Identify cost-effective technologies leveraged by their competitors

Automate their processes and speed up production and distribution activities

Enhance market share by 23%

