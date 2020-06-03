Regulatory News:

Mediawan's (Paris:MDW) shareholders' Mixed General Assembly met closed doors on 3 June 2020 under Pierre Lescure's presidency.

Gathering 25 554 434 represented shares, the general shareholders' meeting's quorum was established at 80.262% of the voting rights.

All resolutions submitted to the shareholders, both ordinary and extraordinary, were adopted. The General Assembly has notably approved Mediawan's 2019 social accounts.

Created in late 2015 by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse, Mediawan soon became one of the main independent European studios producing premium content. Mediawan brings together best-in-class talents in audiovisual creation by operating on the entire value chain: production of drama, documentary and animated original content (Mediawan Originals and Mediawan Animation), distribution of audiovisual content (Mediawan Rights), and publishing of channels and digital services (Mediawan Thematics). Mediawan currently gathers 29 production labels.

