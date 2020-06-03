Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. Request a complimentary proposal for more insights into our solutions portfolio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200603005650/en/

Business Challenge:

The client is a fashion retailer based out of Germany. They encountered a steady decline in their sales rate for two consecutive years as they focused on cutting costs instead of investing into acquiring new customers and increasing revenue. This resulted in price wars with their competitors and had a negative impact on the company's profit margins. Therefore, before setting prices for their new products, they wanted to carry out a thorough analysis of their competitors' pricing models.

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, some fashion retailers are developing contingency plans, while others are adopting strategic initiatives. Is your organization prepared to combat the covid-19 pandemic challenges? If not, contact us here and our experts will help you build rapid response plans.

Business Outcome: Infiniti's competitive pricing strategy engagement helped the client to competitively set prices for their products. Also, by continuously tracking their competitors' products and prices over time, they were able to adjust their prices accordingly to achieve a higher rate of success.

Besides, the client was able to:

Make rapid changes to their prices to compete in the market and maximize profits

Regulate the competition by preventing the loss of customers and market share to their competitors

Curtail losses in market share and adopt cost-effective marketing and discounting strategies based on the market competition

Retain their valuable customers and enhance sales by 21%

Our experts can help companies in the fashion retail industry to optimize business agility and reduce costs. Request more info here.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research, is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200603005650/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us