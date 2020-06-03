CoreTigo Introduces the TigoBridge to Simplify and Streamline Retrofit and IIOT Deployments

Industrial-grade IO-Link Wireless Bridge Leverages Existing Sensors and Actuators to Enable Reliable, Cost-efficient and Scalable Data Collection from the Manufacturing Floor

NETANYA, Israel, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreTigo, a provider of industrial wireless mission critical connectivity solutions, is announcing the commercial availability of its latest version of the TigoBridge. The TigoBridge is an IO-Link Wireless component that enables the communication of industrial sensors, actuators and devices without the need for a wired cable connection to a Master or Gateway.

TigoBridge is based on the IO-Link Wireless standard, designed specifically for factory automation, and certified to meet the demands of harsh industrial environments. It easily connects in a plug & play manner to both IO-Link and digital I/O devices to establish a standards-based wireless communication. In addition, TigoBridge can wirelessly connect multiple devices in parallel by plugging in to off-the-shelf industrial I/O Hubs with multiple sensors/actuators.

TigoBridge can be used in a variety of applications such as machine retrofit, condition monitoring and IIOT. The following video illustrates how machine retrofitting solutions for condition monitoring can be made simple, cost efficient and interoperable by using the TigoBridge as part of the CoreTigo wireless end to end solution. TigoBridge can also be used for control-based applications, such as wirelessly controlling grippers or vacuum pumps on moving equipment (e.g. robotic arms, linear robots and transport systems).

TigoBridge includes an IP67 industrial-grade housing, standard M-12 connectors for simple connection to any device, a specially designed internal antenna for optimal performance, and a variety of mounting options. TigoBridge can be configured and setup via the TigoEngine IO-Link Wireless Engineering Tool, and a variety of applications for data visualization, analytics and monitoring can be built with the TigoInsights software platform. To learn more about CoreTigo's products and solutions, please visit CoreTigo's Website, and read how SKF, the world's largest bearings manufacturer, is benefiting from it - view SKF press release.

About CoreTigo

CoreTigo is leading the revolution of wireless mission critical communication for the Industrial market. Through the reinvention of existing network and connectivity concepts, our solutions reduce complexity of industrial automation systems, enable flexible access to more valuable data for business intelligence and analytics, drive adaptive manufacturing solutions and increase operational efficiency. CoreTigo's technology is based on the IO-Link Wireless standard and creates a more connected industrial world that is not bound by cables in the most reliable, scalable and cost-effective manner.

