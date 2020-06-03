Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank: Covered bond offering results

Today Arion Bank hf. concluded the sale of two covered bond series.
In total, 24 bids were received in the auction for the amount of ISK 2,980 million.
The inflation-linked series ARION CBI 26 attracted 17 bids of ISK 2,400 million at a yield of 0.62-0.70%. Bids for nominal amount of ISK 1,000 million at a yield of 0.65% were accepted. The size of the series following the issuance will be ISK 17,080 m.
The fixed rate series ARION CB 24 attracted 7 bids of ISK 580 million at a yield of 2.54-2.58%. All bids were rejected at this time.
The issued bonds are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland on 10 June 2020.
For further information please contact Investor relations, at ir@arionbanki.is
