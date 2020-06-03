(Article L. 233 8 II of the French commercial code article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the AMF)

Regulatory News:

Issuer

Corporate name: SEB S.A. (Paris:SK)

Registered office: 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron CS 90175 69134 Ecully cedex France

Stockmarket: Euronext Paris A

ISIN: FR0000121709

Numbers of shares and voting rights

30 April 2020 31 May 2020 Shares in Euronext 50 307 064 50 307 064 Theoretical voting rights (1) 77 705 527 77 684 887 Effective voting rights 77 350 791 77 525 093

(1) Including voting rights attached to shares for which the right is revoked (own controlled shares, …)

A statutory clause imposes an obligation to declare any crossing thresholds in addition to those provided by law, to any person who comes to hold, directly or indirectly, as defined by Articles L. 233-7 and L. 233-9 of the French Commercial Code, 2.5% of the share capital or voting rights, or any multiple of that percentage.

