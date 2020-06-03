Shutts & Bowen LLP: Shutts & Bowen Recognized as Top Florida-Based Firm in The American Lawyer's 2020 Diversity Scorecard

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2020 / Shutts & Bowen LLP has been recognized as one of the most diverse law firms in the United States for the eighth consecutive year. The American Lawyer's annual Diversity Scorecard is a national ranking of law firms based on the percentage of diverse attorney talent in their offices. This year Shutts ranked #27 on the list, the highest position for any firm headquartered in the state of Florida. They were also number two in the country for Hispanic attorneys.

The Diversity Scorecard tracks the average number of full-time-equivalent minority attorneys, both partners and non-partners, at AMLaw 200 and National Law Journal 250 law firms. The report stated that 71 firms in all had at least 20 percent minority attorneys.

"This recognition certifies Shutts' continuous efforts to achieve diversity in the workplace in order to enhance the creative strength of our legal team, which should reflect the diversity of the communities and clients we serve," said Aliette DelPozo Rodz, chair of the firm's Diversity Committee.

Shutts' recognition as not only one of the most diverse firms in the country, but also the most diverse Florida-based law firm, follows the announcement that former Shutts attorney, Justice Renatha Francis, has made history by becoming the first Caribbean-born judge to sit on Florida's Supreme Court.

The annual Diversity Scorecard is one of the best-known benchmarks measuring law firm diversity, tallying and ranking the number of Asian or Asian-American, Black or African-American, Latino or Hispanic, and self-described multiracial partners and associates at Am Law 200 and National Law Journal 250 law firms

Since 2010, minority attorneys have seen a 3.9 percent increase in representation among the country's largest firms.

