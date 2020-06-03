Murphy Media Distribution Teams Up With BLK Prime

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2020 / Los Angeles Murphy Media Distribution (MMD) is excited to announce they have entered into a strategic alliance with BLK Prime, effective immediately. BLK Prime is a subscription and pay-per-view service that specializes in diverse original media programing and provides global streaming video on demand all around the world. BLK Prime can be found on blkprime.com and is available on Roku and Apple TV. Murphy Media Distribution is a full-service distribution company that specializes in culturally diverse content and continues to grow rapidly.

"This alliance brings together two like-minded companies with common goals" says Ray Murphy, Jr., co-founder of MMD. "This venture will allow us to provide even more content to an underserved market," adds Lalene Shepherd, Chief Financial Officer of BLK Prime. We are grateful for the support of Fetteroff Colen III of Colen Company who was instrumental in facilitating this deal.





Murphy Media Distribution released Different Worlds earlier this month directly to BLK Prime Pay-Per-View. The movie was filmed in both Lagos, Nigeria and New Orleans, Louisiana and is about a Nigerian man traveling to America for adventure but has a life changing encounter with an American woman. Next month, MMD will release The Art of Comedy featuring Danny Cho, known for Ktown Cowboys and the TV series Parks and Recreation, Joey Guila, known for Walter and Teddy and Kevin Shea who quickly rose in popularity in Tosh.0.

Murphy Media Distribution (MMD) was formed in 2017 by Ray Murphy Jr. and Albert "Buck" Kolkmeyer. Together, the partners share over 75 years of experience in the movie industry. From different vantage points in the industry, Ray, from production and Buck, from distribution and exhibition, they came to very similar conclusions. First, there is very little diversity in the selection of movies in the marketplace. Based on the success of the few diverse movies that are able to get into the market, there is a huge untapped, underserved market. African Americans are frequent moviegoers, second only to the Hispanic community.

