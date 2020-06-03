Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Further Update to its Annual Filing and Extension For Q1 Filing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2020 / Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. (CSE:ZAIR) (the "Company") announces that, further to its news release dated April 28, 2020, the Company is expecting to file its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the "Annual Filings") by the extension date of June 15, 2020 pursuant to BC Instrument 51-515 Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements ("BCI 51-515") and continues to work diligently with its auditors to file the Annual Filings by June 15, 2020.

Update on Q1 Filing

The Company will also be relying on the temporary exemption pursuant to BCI 51-515 in respect to the following provisions:

the requirement to file interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2020 (the " Financial Statements ") within 60 days after the end of the Company's interim period as required by section 4.4(b) of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure (" NI 51-102 ");

") within 60 days after the end of the Company's interim period as required by section 4.4(b) of National Instrument 51-102 (" "); the requirement to file management discussion and analysis (the " MD&A ") for the period covered by the Financial Statements within 60 days after the end of the Company's interim period as required by section 5.1(2) of NI 51-102; and

") for the period covered by the Financial Statements within 60 days after the end of the Company's interim period as required by section 5.1(2) of NI 51-102; and the requirement to file certifications of the Financial Statements (the "Certificates" and together with the Financial Statements, the "Interim Filings") pursuant to section 5.1 of National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuer's Annual and Interim Filings and section 4.4(b) [being the filing deadline for interim financial statements] of NI 51-102.

The Company is continuing to work diligently to file the Interim Filings by July 16, 2020.

In addition, the Company intends to postpone the filing of the executive compensation disclosure required pursuant to Section 9.3.1(2.2) of NI 51-102, which would otherwise be required to be filed by June 30, 2020.

The Company confirms that there have been no material developments, other than those disclosed through news releases.

Additionally, the Company advises that management and other insiders of the Company are subject to a trading black-out policy as described, in principle, in section 9 of National Policy 11-207, Failure to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

About Zinc8 Energy Solutions

Zinc8 has assembled an experienced team to execute the development and commercialization of a dependable low-cost zinc-air battery. This mass storage system offers both environmental and efficiency benefits. Zinc8 strives to meet the growing need for secure and reliable power.

To watch a short video outlining Zinc8's technology, please visit: https://zinc8energy.com

More about the Zinc8 Energy Storage System (ESS)

The Zinc8 ESS is a modular Energy Storage System designed to deliver power in the range 20kW - 50MW with capacity of 8 hours of storage duration or higher. With the advantage of rechargeable zinc-air flow battery technology, the system can be configured to support a wide range of long-duration applications for microgrids and utilities. Since the energy storage capacity of the system is determined only by the size of the zinc storage tank, a very cost-effective and scalable solution now exists as an alternative to the fixed power/energy ratio of the lithium ion battery.

Technology

The Zinc8 ESS is based upon unique patented zinc-air battery technology. Energy is stored in the form of zinc particles, similar in size to grains of sand. When the system is delivering power, the zinc particles are combined with oxygen drawn from the surrounding air. When the system is recharging, zinc particles are regenerated, and oxygen is returned to the surrounding air.

Applications

The flexibility of the Zinc8 ESS enables it to service a wide range of applications. Typical examples include:

Smoothing energy derived from renewable sources such as wind and solar

Commercial/Industrial backup replacing diesel generators

Industrial and grid scale, on-demand power for peak shaving and standby reserves

Grid-scale services such as alleviating grid congestion, deferring transmission/distribution upgrades, energy trading and arbitrage, and increasing renewable energy penetration.

Architecture

The Zinc8 ESS is designed according to a modular architecture that enables a wide variety of system configurations to be created from a small number of common subsystems. Each subsystem implements a single element of the technology:

The Zinc Regeneration Subsystem (ZRS) provides the recharging function

The Fuel Storage Subsystem (FSS) provides the energy storage function

The Power Generation Subsystem (PGS) provides the discharging function

Contact Information:

Patrick Butler, VP Corporate Development

Telephone: 1.604.681.1568

patrick@zinc8energy.com

Web: investors@zinc8energy.com

SOURCE: Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc.

