Q4 Revenue of $123.6 million, Up 53% year-over-year (57% in constant currency)
Q4 SaaS Revenue of $29.0 million, Up 110% year-over-year (120% in constant currency)
FY20 Revenue of $427.6 million, Up 57% year-over-year (60% in constant currency)
Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) ("Elastic"), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced strong results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year (ended April 30, 2020).
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights
- Total revenue was $123.6 million, an increase of 53% year-over-year, or 57% on a constant currency basis.
- SaaS revenue was $29.0 million, an increase of 110% year-over-year, or 120% on a constant currency basis.
- Calculated billings was $175.1 million, an increase of 52% year-over-year, or 55% on a constant currency basis.
- Deferred revenue was $259.7 million, an increase of 52% year-over-year.
- GAAP operating loss was $34.6 million; GAAP operating margin was -28%.
- Non-GAAP operating loss was $12.7 million; non-GAAP operating margin was -10%.
- GAAP net loss per share was $0.38; non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.12.
- Operating cash flow was -$5.9 million with free cash flow of -$6.8 million.
- Cash and cash equivalents were $297.1 million as of April 30, 2020.
Full Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights
- Total revenue was $427.6 million, an increase of 57% year-over-year, or 60% on a constant currency basis.
- SaaS revenue was $92.3 million, an increase of 101% year-over-year, or 109% on a constant currency basis.
- GAAP operating loss was $171.1 million; GAAP operating margin was -40%.
- Non-GAAP operating loss was $75.6 million; Non-GAAP operating margin was -18%.
- GAAP net loss per share was $2.12; Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.93.
- Operating cash flow was -$30.6 million with free cash flow of -$35.6 million, or -8% free cash flow margin.
"Despite a challenging environment, Q4 was an amazing ending to a strong fiscal year," said Shay Banon, Elastic's founder and chief executive officer. "I am extremely proud of how Elastic employees continue to support our community of users, partners, and customers, and my heart goes out to those impacted by the COVID-19 situation. Our distributed-by-design approach, rapid pace of innovation, development of customer-focused solutions, our large and geographically diverse customer base, efficient go-to-market, solid customer expansion, and strong balance sheet give us confidence as we address the rich market opportunity ahead of us."
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights
Key Customer Metrics:
- Total subscription customer count was over 11,300, compared to over 10,500 in Q3 FY20, and over 8,100 in Q4 FY19.
- Total customer count with Annual Contract Value (ACV) greater than $100,000 was over 610, compared to over 570 in Q3 FY20, and over 440 in Q4 FY19.
- Subscription revenue represented 92% of total revenue.
- Net Expansion Rate continued to be greater than 130%.
Product Releases and Other Business Highlights:
- Released version 7.7 of the Elastic Stack, bringing strong enhancements and integrations across the Elastic solutions portfolio, including:
- General availability of Elastic Workplace Search, a modern, unified search experience built to enable organizations of all sizes with a clean, simple, and easily deployable enterprise search solution.
- Integrated alerting features across the Elastic Stack, bringing alerting workflows directly to the user, tailored to their context and use case.
- Asynchronous search, enabling users to run long queries in the background, letting teams track progress and retrieve partial results as they become available.
- Embedded case management, helping security teams develop standard operating procedures for incident investigation and response.
- Service maps to Elastic APM, for full visibility of live data and system dependencies to speed the troubleshooting of issues in today's distributed and cloud-native environments.
- Released Elastic Cloud Enterprise (ECE) 2.5, including:
- Dedicated coordinating layer, driving increased performance and scalability.
- Support for snapshot lifecycle management (SLM) in ECE-hosted deployments.
- Automated migration from index curation to index lifecycle management (ILM), using a one-click migration path.
- Released Elastic Cloud on Kubernetes (ECK) 1.1.0, including:
- Support for remote clusters, enabling cross-cluster search and replication across multiple global Kubernetes environments.
- Out-of-the-box Elastic APM instrumentation of the ECK operator.
- Introduced expanded capabilities on Elastic Cloud, including:
- General availability of Elasticsearch Service public API, which includes an easy-to-use, programmatic way to provision and configure Elasticsearch Service deployments.
- FedRAMP "In Process" status for FedRAMP Moderate, signifying the addition of Elastic Cloud to the FedRAMP marketplace.
- Beta availability of our new government region, AWS GovCloud (US East), for the Elasticsearch Service on Elastic Cloud.
- Ability for Google customers to purchase annual subscriptions of Elasticsearch Service on Elastic Cloud through Google Cloud Marketplace.
- Availability of Elasticsearch Service on Google Cloud in South Carolina, Finland, Taiwan, the Netherlands, São Paulo, and Singapore; Microsoft Azure in London and Ireland; AWS in Ohio.
- Held four successful Elastic{ON} Tour events to educate and engage with Elastic's community of users, customers, and partners in San Francisco, Brazil, US Gov Summit, and Americas East.
- Ranked #4 in the Fast Company enterprise technology category on its 2020 Most Innovative Companies list.
Financial Outlook
The Company is providing the following guidance:
For its first quarter of fiscal 2021 (ending July 31, 2020):
- Total revenue is expected to be between $119 million and $122 million.
- Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between -12% and -11%.
- Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $0.19 and $0.17, assuming between 83 million and 84 million weighted average ordinary shares outstanding.
For its fiscal year 2021 (ending April 30, 2021):
- Total revenue is expected to be between $530 million and $540 million.
- Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between -15% and -13%.
- Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $0.98 and $0.85, assuming between 85 million and 87 million weighted average ordinary shares outstanding.
We believe it is prudent to expect some near-term business headwinds as the economic impact from the COVID-19 situation further unfolds. As such, our guidance includes the expected impact of COVID-19 on our business and results of operations based on information available to us today.
See the section titled "Forward-Looking Statements" below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, many of the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future. These items necessary to reconcile such non-GAAP measures could be material and have a significant impact on the Company's results computed in accordance with GAAP.
Elastic N.V.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended April 30,
Year Ended April 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue
License self-managed
16,862
12,624
53,536
39,474
Subscription self-managed and SaaS
97,041
60,999
338,634
208,780
Total subscription revenue
113,903
73,623
392,170
248,254
Professional services
9,720
6,976
35,450
23,399
Total revenue
123,623
80,599
427,620
271,653
Cost of revenue
Cost of license self-managed
346
97
948
387
Cost of subscription self-managed and SaaS
23,987
16,548
84,819
53,560
Total cost of revenue subscription
24,333
16,645
85,767
53,947
Cost of professional services
9,940
6,797
36,923
24,063
Total cost of revenue
34,273
23,442
122,690
78,010
Gross profit
89,350
57,157
304,930
193,643
Operating expenses
Research and development
45,591
31,004
165,370
101,167
Sales and marketing
58,180
45,044
219,040
147,296
General and administrative
20,153
13,194
91,625
46,536
Total operating expenses
123,924
89,242
476,035
294,999
Operating loss
(34,574
(32,085
(171,105
(101,356
Other income, net
687
704
1,963
3,441
Loss before income taxes
(33,887
(31,381
(169,142
(97,915
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(2,736
3,454
(1,968
4,388
Net loss
(31,151
(34,835
(167,174
(102,303
Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted
(0.38
(0.48
(2.12
(1.86
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted
82,123,381
72,307,990
78,799,732
54,893,365
Elastic N.V.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
April 30,
Assets
2020
2019
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
297,081
298,000
Restricted cash
2,308
2,280
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,247 and $1,411 as of April 30, 2020 and April 30, 2019, respectively
128,690
81,274
Deferred contract acquisition costs
19,537
17,215
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
32,623
30,872
Total current assets
480,239
429,641
Property and equipment, net
7,760
5,448
Goodwill
197,877
19,846
Operating lease right-of-use assets
32,783
Intangible assets, net
50,455
6,723
Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current
24,012
8,935
Deferred tax assets
3,164
1,748
Other assets
7,621
13,397
Total assets
803,911
485,738
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
11,485
4,450
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
22,210
18,740
Accrued compensation and benefits
48,409
22,147
Operating lease liabilities
7,639
Deferred revenue
231,681
158,243
Total current liabilities
321,424
203,580
Deferred revenue, non-current
28,021
12,423
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
27,827
Other liabilities, non-current
12,992
6,723
Total liabilities
390,264
222,726
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Convertible preference shares, €0.01 par value; 165,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2020 and April 30, 2019
Ordinary shares, par value €0.01 per share: 165,000,000 shares authorized; 82,856,978 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2020 and 73,675,083 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2019
856
754
Treasury stock, 35,937 shares (repurchased at an average price of $10.30 per share)
(369
(369
Additional paid-in capital
898,788
581,135
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,377
(1,431
Accumulated deficit
(484,251
(317,077
Total shareholders' equity
413,647
263,012
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
803,911
485,738
Elastic N.V.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
(31,151
(34,835
(167,174
(102,303
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
4,286
1,309
12,859
5,695
Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs
7,733
6,656
28,314
21,374
Non-cash operating lease cost
2,252
7,422
Stock-based compensation expense
17,232
11,927
60,007
39,942
Non-cash acquisition expense settled with shares
8,834
Deferred income taxes
(918
2,733
(1,539
3,621
Other
(9
3
1,123
69
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of business acquisitions:
Accounts receivable, net
(57,626
(27,576
(46,753
(29,804
Deferred contract acquisition costs
(19,776
(9,592
(46,217
(30,006
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,395
(8,451
(2,950
(18,049
Other assets
1,823
(5,035
5,603
(3,292
Accounts payable
(1,136
2,592
5,968
2,226
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
3,700
4,142
5,220
10,872
Accrued compensation and benefits
16,333
1,772
19,710
3,842
Operating lease liabilities
(2,075
(6,661
Deferred revenue
52,004
34,565
85,670
71,876
Net cash used in operating activities
(5,933
(19,790
(30,564
(23,937
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(826
(1,088
(5,063
(3,447
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(24,373
(1,986
Other
249
(2,850
249
(2,850
Net cash used in investing activities
(577
(3,938
(29,187
(8,283
Cash flows from financing activities
Net proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares in initial public offering
269,514
Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of stock options
10,841
15,015
61,463
18,552
Repurchase of early exercised options
(500
Repayment of notes payable
(33
(90
(106
Payment of deferred offering costs
1
(5,672
Payment of withholding taxes related to acquisition expense settled in shares
(2,834
Net cash provided by financing activities
10,841
14,983
58,539
281,788
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(1,309
535
321
(897
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
3,022
(8,210
(891
248,671
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
296,367
308,490
300,280
51,609
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
299,389
300,280
299,389
300,280
Elastic N.V.
REVENUE BY TYPE
(amounts in thousands, except percentages)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended April 30,
Year Ended April 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
% of
% of
% of
% of
Total
Total
Total
Total
Amount
Revenue
Amount
Revenue
Amount
Revenue
Amount
Revenue
Self-managed subscription
84,933
69
59,855
74
299,880
70
202,419
74
License
16,862
14
12,624
16
53,536
12
39,474
14
Subscription
68,071
55
47,231
58
246,344
58
162,945
60
SaaS
28,970
23
13,768
17
92,290
22
45,835
17
Total subscription revenue
113,903
92
73,623
91
392,170
92
248,254
91
Professional services
9,720
8
6,976
9
35,450
8
23,399
9
Total revenue
123,623
100
80,599
100
427,620
100
271,653
100
Elastic N.V.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA
CALCULATED BILLINGS
(amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended April 30,
Year Ended April 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Total revenue
123,623
80,599
427,620
271,653
Add: Increase in total deferred revenue
52,004
34,565
85,670
71,876
Less: Decrease (increase) in unbilled accounts receivable
(528
223
(592
(571
Calculated billings
175,099
115,387
512,698
342,958
Elastic N.V.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA
FREE CASH FLOW
(amounts in thousands, except percentages)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended April 30,
Year Ended April 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net cash used in operating activities
(5,933
(19,790
(30,564
(23,937
Less: Purchases of property and equipment
(826
(1,088
(5,063
(3,447
Free cash flow
(6,759
(20,878
(35,627
(27,384
Net cash used in investing activities
(577
(3,938
(29,187
(8,283
Net cash provided by financing activities
10,841
14,983
58,539
281,788
Net cash used in operating activities (as a percentage of total revenue)
(5
(25
(7
(9
Less: Purchases of property and equipment (as a percentage of total revenue)
0
(1
(1
(1
Free cash flow margin
(5
(26
(8
(10
Elastic N.V.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA
(amounts in thousands, except percentages, share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended April 30,
Year Ended April 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Gross Profit Reconciliation:
GAAP gross profit
89,350
57,157
304,930
193,643
Stock-based compensation expense
2,180
1,635
7,127
4,591
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
70
38
527
38
Amortization of acquired intangibles
2,109
667
6,768
2,808
Non-GAAP gross profit
93,709
59,497
319,352
201,080
Gross Margin Reconciliation(1)
GAAP gross margin
72.3
70.9
71.3
71.3
Stock-based compensation expense
1.8
2.0
1.7
1.7
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
0.1
0.0
0.1
0.0
Amortization of acquired intangibles
1.7
0.8
1.6
1.0
Non-GAAP gross margin
75.8
73.8
74.7
74.0
Operating Loss Reconciliation:
GAAP operating loss
(34,574
(32,085
(171,105
(101,356
Stock-based compensation expense
17,232
11,927
60,007
39,942
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
845
1,814
7,493
1,814
Amortization of acquired intangibles
3,550
700
10,068
2,956
Acquisition-related expenses
212
168
17,974
948
Non-GAAP operating loss
(12,735
(17,476
(75,563
(55,696
Operating Margin Reconciliation(1)
GAAP operating margin
(28.0
(39.8
(40.0
(37.3
Stock-based compensation expense
13.9
14.8
14.0
14.7
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
0.7
2.3
1.8
0.7
Amortization of acquired intangibles
2.9
0.9
2.4
1.1
Acquisition-related expenses
0.2
0.2
4.2
0.3
Non-GAAP operating margin
(10.3
(21.7
(17.7
(20.5
Net Loss Reconciliation:
GAAP net loss
(31,151
(34,835
(167,174
(102,303
Stock-based compensation expense
17,232
11,927
60,007
39,942
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
845
1,814
7,493
1,814
Amortization of acquired intangibles
3,550
700
10,068
2,956
Acquisition-related expenses
212
168
17,974
948
Income tax(2)
(458
(246
(1,623
(4,384
Non-GAAP net loss
(9,770
(20,472
(73,255
(61,027
Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted(1)
(0.12
(0.28
(0.93
(1.11
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted
82,123,381
72,307,990
78,799,732
54,893,365
(1) Totals may not sum, due to rounding. Gross margin, operating margin, and earnings per share are calculated based upon the respective underlying, non-rounded data.
(2) Non-GAAP financial information for the quarter is adjusted for a tax rate equal to our annual estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income. This rate is based on our estimated annual GAAP income tax rate forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP income in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures presented above as well as significant tax adjustments. Our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income is determined annually and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events or trends that we believe materially impact the estimated annual rate including, but not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, material changes in the geographic mix of revenue and expenses and other significant events. Due to the differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, as well as the methodology applied to our estimated annual tax rates as described above, our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities.
Elastic N.V.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA
(amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended April 30,
Year Ended April 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Cost of revenue reconciliation:
GAAP cost of license self-managed
346
97
948
387
Amortization of acquired intangibles
(346
(97
(948
(387
Non-GAAP cost of license self -managed
GAAP cost of subscription self-managed and SaaS
23,987
16,548
84,819
53,560
Stock-based compensation expense
(1,278
(1,195
(4,147
(3,383
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
(28
(28
(349
(28
Amortization of acquired intangibles
(1,763
(570
(5,820
(2,421
Non-GAAP cost of subscription self-managed and SaaS
20,918
14,755
74,503
47,728
GAAP cost of professional services
9,940
6,797
36,923
24,063
Stock-based compensation expense
(902
(440
(2,980
(1,208
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
(42
(10
(178
(10
Non-GAAP cost of professional services
8,996
6,347
33,765
22,845
Operating expenses reconciliation:
GAAP research and development expense
45,591
31,004
165,370
101,167
Stock-based compensation expense
(6,534
(4,714
(23,621
(16,100
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
(293
(939
(2,179
(939
Acquisition-related expenses
(168
(34
(689
Non-GAAP research and development expense
38,764
25,183
139,536
83,439
GAAP sales and marketing expense
58,180
45,044
219,040
147,296
Stock-based compensation expense
(5,828
(3,911
(19,334
(11,996
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
(421
(747
(3,237
(747
Amortization of acquired intangibles
(1,441
(33
(3,300
(148
Acquisition-related expenses
(14
(522
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses
50,476
40,353
192,647
134,405
GAAP general and administrative expense
20,153
13,194
91,625
46,536
Stock-based compensation expense
(2,690
(1,667
(9,925
(7,255
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
(61
(90
(1,550
(90
Acquisition-related expenses
(198
(17,418
(259
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense
17,204
11,437
62,732
38,932
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we believe the non-GAAP measures listed below are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In particular, free cash flow is not a substitute for cash used in operating activities. Additionally, the utility of free cash flow as a measure of our liquidity is further limited as it does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for a given period. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. A reconciliation of our historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with U.S. GAAP has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. Investors are cautioned that there are a number of limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics as analytical tools. Investors are encouraged to review these reconciliations, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.
Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin
We define non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin as GAAP gross profit and GAAP gross margin, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation expense, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, and amortization of acquired intangible assets. We believe non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin provide our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations, as these metrics generally eliminate the effects of certain variables from period to period for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.
Non-GAAP Operating Loss and Non-GAAP Operating Margin
We define non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP operating margin as GAAP operating loss and GAAP operating margin, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation expense, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and acquisition-related expenses. We believe non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP operating margin provide our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations, as these metrics generally eliminate the effects of certain variables from period to period for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.
Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share
We define non-GAAP net loss per share as GAAP net loss per share, excluding stock-based compensation expense, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses and the tax effects related to the foregoing. We believe non-GAAP net loss per share provides our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitates period-to-period comparisons of operations, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain variables from period to period for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.
Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. Free cash flow margin is calculated as free cash flow divided by total revenue. We believe that free cash flow and free cash flow margin are useful indicators of liquidity that provide information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from our core operations that, after the purchases of property and equipment, can be used for strategic initiatives, including investing in our business and selectively pursuing acquisitions and strategic investments.
Calculated Billings
We define calculated billings as total revenue plus the increase in total deferred revenue as presented on or derived from our consolidated statements of cash flows less the (increase) decrease in total unbilled accounts receivable in a given period. Calculated billings exclude the effects of deferred revenue and unbilled accounts receivable acquired through acquisitions. We typically invoice our customers annually in advance, and to a lesser extent multi-year in advance, quarterly in advance, monthly in advance, monthly in arrears or upon delivery. Our management uses calculated billings to understand and evaluate our near-term cash flows and operating results.
Constant Currency
We compare the percent change in certain results from one period to another period using constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. In presenting this information, current and comparative prior period results are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.
