DXStorm.com Inc.: DXStorm Unaware of Any Material Change

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2020 / DXStorm.com Inc. (TSXV:DXX) - At the request of IIROC, DXStorm.com Inc. wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

DXStorm.com Inc. provides services relating to medical application software development, e-commerce and internet based solutions to clients in Canada and the United States.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations, which involve risks and uncertainties associated with DXStorm.com business and the environment in which the business operates. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect DXStorm.com current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. DXStorm.com assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

Company contact:

Zoran Popovic

President & CEO

zoran@dxstorm.com

SOURCE: DXStorm.com Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/592645/DXStorm-Unaware-of-Any-Material-Change