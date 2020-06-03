Odeon Cinemas, an AMC Company, reopened three locations in Norway on June 3

The reopening in Oslo is the first of approximately 1,000 theatres worldwide that will open over the next several weeks and months, as permitted by local governments around the world

AMC and Odeon Cinemas in Norway and around the world will open with enhanced cleaning and sanitation protocols that meet or exceed directives set forth by each theatre's relevant government agencies

AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:AMC) ("AMC" or the "Company"), the largest theatrical exhibition company in the United States, Europe, and the world, today announced that Odeon Cinemas, an AMC Company, reopened the first of AMC's approximately 1,000 cinemas around the world, in Oslo, Norway.

Odeon Cinemas Oslo Storo 14, Sandvika 8 and Lillestrøm 7 are the first three locations within the AMC and Odeon cinemas circuit to reopen. The Company expects to open an additional six locations in Norway over the next two weeks, as the first phase of a wider reopening of Odeon Cinemas throughout Europe.

"I join with all AMC and Odeon employees around the world to offer our utmost sympathies to those affected by the coronavirus, as well as our sincere gratitude to those who have been on the front lines," said Adam Aron, CEO President, AMC Entertainment. "For several weeks, we have all been cooped up, cut off from our friends and for many of us, our family, all while having to put aside doing many of the things we enjoy. The opening of the Odeon Cinemas locations in Norway is an important first step in bringing movies back to the big screen at AMC and Odeon locations, and soon, moviegoers around the world can once again enjoy the magic of movie theatres with their friends and family in a safe, welcoming environment."

All locations in Norway and throughout Europe will open with new safety procedures that ensure compliance with directives set by national and local governments. Each theatre will program popular repertory titles until new product becomes available, including TENET, which is scheduled to debut worldwide on July 17, and MULAN, which is scheduled to hit theatres July 24.

