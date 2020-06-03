VP of HR: Healthcare Recruiters Easily Find Hospital RN Nurses and Medical Staff

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2020 / Healthcare recruiters historically have a difficult time finding talented, experienced registered nurses (RN's), doctors, and other medical staff for their hospital, healthcare group, or medical office. That is, until now. A new technology tool is revolutionizing healthcare recruiting to help recruiters easily find personal contact information of medical professionals.

That tool is called Swordfish AI, a new data enrichment provider any healthcare organization's recruiters and talent acquisition departments, or medical recruiting firm and staffing agencies can use.

Swordfish AI simultaneously connects to over 200+ network data partners to bring users the most updated and accurate contact information, including personal and business email addresses, and the prized piece of personal contact information, cell phone and mobile phone numbers.

"Recruiting for healthcare nurses, doctors and other medical staff is a highly competitive market. Many organizations have lists of registered nurses, but these industry lists do not have the RN or MD's personal contact information. Swordfish AI has an easy to use bulk upload feature where users can upload their existing lists and get the enriched personal contact info within minutes," said Ben Argeband, Founder of Swordfish AI.



Currently, there are over 5.3 million healthcare employees working in 6,210 hospitals in the United States full-time. Demand for medical professionals has continued to grow in recent years, even prior to the COVID pandemic.

Top 10 Health Systems in the USA

(based on # of for-profit hospitals)

HCA Healthcare, 185 hospitals Ascension Health, 151 CommonSpirit Health, 142 Community Health Systems, 105 Trinity Health, 92 LifePoint Health, 86 Tenet Healthcare, 65 Vibra Healthcare, 65 Providence St. Joseph Health, 51 Atrium Health, 50

The healthcare industry is not just made up of hospitals and medical clinics. It also includes companies that produce medical goods, such as drugs and medical devices, and companies that provide medical services, such as health insurance or hospital administration.

Investopedia compiled financial data on the top healthcare companies based on revenue.

Top 10 Healthcare Companies in the World

(based on $ revenue)

CVS Health Corp. (CVS), $257.3B UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH), $240.3B McKesson Corp. (MCK), $224.9B AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC), $182.1B Cigna Corp. (CI), $153.7B Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH), $149.7B Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA), $137.4B Anthem Inc. (ANTM), $104.2B Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), $82.1B Centene Corp. (CNC), $74.6B



With aging baby boomers in need of more medical services and care each year, combined with a significant percentage of nurses nearing retirement age, there is a huge bottleneck in nursing education constraining the talent pipeline. Healthcare and nurse recruiters are wondering how to bridge this gap quickly.

"The most effective healthcare recruiting strategy on how to recruit nurses for the hospitals or how to recruit medical professionals is having the nurse or doctor's personal cell phone number to call or text them directly. Everyone carries a cell phone these days. Swordfish AI can provide users with this contact information," continued Argeband.

Searches can be done directly from the Swordfish AI website, or through their convenient Chrome Extension that works as users visit the most popular social media platforms and websites for desired candidate profiles, such as: Linkedin, Facebook, Twitter, Google, Bing, GitHub, Dribble, Stackoverflow, Xing or Meetup. The Swordfish Chrome Extension will display all contact information found for that individual's profile.

Argeband created a three-minute candidate sourcing tutorial video showing how easy it is for healthcare recruiters to use Swordfish AI to find personal contact information for nurses.

