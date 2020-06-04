BVI launches CryoTreq, a single-use handheld cryo-surgery device to revolutionize treatment of retinal tears and detachments:

- Eliminates the need for bulky, often unreliable and dated cryo equipment

- Provides ophthalmologists a new effective tool to treat certain potentially sight-threatening retinal tears and detachments

- CryoTreq adds to BVI's rapidly expanding vitreoretinal portfolio including Vitreq single-use instruments and Arcad surgical fluids

WALTHAM, Massachusetts, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BVI, the fastest growing diversified company in ophthalmology, today announced the European launch of CryoTreq - the world's first single-use, handheld cryo-surgery device for ophthalmology. The product was developed in partnership with Prof. Stanislao Rizzo*, a retinal surgeon and Professor at University of Florence. This stand-alone device for cryo-surgery, functions without external connections to equipment, gas tanks or power and does not require any service or maintenance. During the last few years, CryoTreq has been developed to modernize a well-proven method for treating sight-threatening retinal tears and detachments. "Within a minute of opening the sterile blister I am ready to treat retinal tears or detachment, whether I'm in my office or in the operating room. It's never been this easy to perform a cryo procedure", said Prof. Stanislao Rizzo from Italy.

CryoTreq enables a minimally invasive ab externo approach to treat retinal tears and detachments, providing an alternative to laser photocoagulation - especially for lesions located towards the anterior of the eye. It requires minimal time for preparation, is easy and intuitive to use, with a hand-controlled single button activation. Like existing cryo equipment CryoTreq's probe reaches temperatures as low as -88°C and the tip reaches cryogenic temperatures within 4 to 6 seconds after activation.

The launch will complement BVI's existing posterior ophthalmic surgery portfolio, which includes high-quality and innovative single-use instruments, tamponades, dyes, enriched sterile saline solution and surgical equipment. "CryoTreq will be a game changer. The ease of use and efficiency will make cryo-surgery accessible to more surgeons and their patients. We believe surgeons will, over time, replace use of many laser-based procedures with CryoTreq as well", according to Shervin Korangy, BVI President and CEO.

BVI is actively working on registrations in jurisdictions outside of Europe.

*Prof. Stanislao Rizzo has no financial interest related to CryoTreq, BVI and Vitreq.

About BVI

With nine decades of delivering high quality solutions and innovation to advance eye surgery, BVI partners with ophthalmic surgeons to improve the vision of millions of patients across the globe. Our Company aspires to be the most trusted and valued partner to our customers worldwide. Our trusted brands include: Beaver (Knives and Blades), Visitec (Cannulas), Malosa (Single-Use Instruments), Vitreq (Vitreoretinal Surgical Products) and PhysIOL (Premium Intraocular Lenses). Learn more at bvimedical.com.

Contact:

Antonio Boccardi

aboccardi@bvimedical.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/974853/bvi_Logo.jpg