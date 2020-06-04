WALTHAM, MA, June 4, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, announced today the launch of its Netcracker 2020 portfolio to help service providers focus on their customer's digital lifestyle. With Netcracker 2020, service providers can transform customer engagement, dynamically evolve their digital ecosystems and reach new levels of automation and security, helping them to innovate and disrupt in the 5G digital economy.Netcracker 2020 Digital BSS/OSS and Customer Engagement products and services have been redesigned and enhanced for the 5G era. The new digital portfolio is fully open and standards-compliant, built for the cloud and allows service providers to develop their own enhancements or co-develop functions through a low code platform and blueprint delivery approach. With continuous short releases using Agile/DevOps processes, service providers gain faster access to innovative features with no disruptions to business operations. Central to Netcracker 2020 is an industry-leading security framework, designed to provide the highest level of proven system-wide security and privacy, which is critical in an era of increased cyber-attacks, intrusion and disruption.In addition, as the world prepares for the uncertainty of a post COVID-19 environment, service providers want to increase the effectiveness of remote consumer and business interactions. With Netcracker 2020, they can radically transform customer engagement by anticipating their needs using AI-driven contextual interactions that go beyond problem-solving and deliver relevant new services that combine service providers' own services with those from partners and enriched with 5G experiences. As customers' requirements become even more of a priority for service providers, personalized offerings can be dynamically created and delivered with ground-breaking gaming-style user experience and cross-partner loyalty schemes.Evolving to a more partner-based digital economy will require the management of complex relationships, interconnections, and business models with new and constantly changing partners, including other service providers. Netcracker 2020 helps build dynamic digital ecosystems that quickly adapt to changing business and market needs. With automated onboarding, simplified lifecycle management, and partner-centric B2B2X opportunities, service providers will become both leaders and enablers of new platform-based monetization opportunities in diverse markets.As services, networks, and partnerships become more complex, full automation at every level has become a necessity. Netcracker 2020 uses a new operational model to remove manual tasks and drive hyper-automation across network domains, services that cross domains, business processes and channels that are quickly moving towards open 5G networks with cloud-native functions and highly demanding edge cloud applications. Netcracker 2020 digital applications are cloud-native and designed to run in a multi-cloud environment, delivering the same high performance and resiliency on public clouds as on-premise cloud platforms. This also includes a security architecture and trust center that has become the industry benchmark."As BSS/OSS becomes increasingly critical to assure customer experience and enable security and flexible services, Netcracker has strengthened its position as the leader in helping service providers succeed in the highly competitive digital economy," noted Sue Rudd, Director Networks and Service Platforms at Strategy Analytics. "Netcracker 2020 offers service providers a highly automated, multi-vendor microservices-based environment to address their customers' dynamic digital needs and sets the benchmark for modern BSS/OSS to accelerate revenue-generating service delivery in today's uncertain world.""Netcracker 2020 is the culmination of over 25 years of experience of providing and operating mission-critical systems to hundreds of service providers around the globe in order to keep their businesses moving forward," said Bob Titus, Chief Technology Officer, Netcracker. "This includes support for new business models, hyper-automation, cloud adoption and the use of open source, outcome-based delivery models and, perhaps most importantly, an exceptional digital-first customer experience."About Netcracker TechnologyNetcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.