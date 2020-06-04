











SINGAPORE, June 4, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Bityard, a world leading digital contract exchange, has garnered widespread attention from industry insiders and experts since its launch in April 2020. Headquartered in Singapore, Bityard aims to provide safe, easy, and fast crypto asset trading services to its customers in more than 150 countries.Several industry experts have published article guides after experiencing Bityard's simple and intuitive trading process. The following is a quick guide which explains how to create an Account, how to Buy and Sell, and how to Mine at Bityard.Creating an Account on the Bityard WebsiteCreating an account and starting to trade at Bityard is easy. Navigate to https://bityard.com/ and click 'Get Started'. One will be navigated to the registration page where we can register with email or a mobile number (whichever suits). Enter your email for example, the verification code which is sent to the email entered, choose a password, and press Register.It's that simple to create an account at Bityard! After successfully creating an account, users will be navigated to the Dashboard. We will explore the Dashboard in the Buy and Sell part of this guide.Deposits and Withdrawals at the Bityard WebsiteFirst we need to deposit cryptocurrency to start trading. Press the Deposit Now button located at right bottom of the Dashboard and get a page like this: [ http://acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_Bityard2006031.jpg ]Bityard accepts deposits in USDT, BTC, ETH TRX, XRP, and HT. Users can choose whichever suits; today, we are depositing 100 USDT.To Deposit USDT to the account, scan the QR code and send 100 USDT to the generated address. Or one simply copies the Deposit Address (shown above). Every account has a unique QR code and Deposit address. Funds sent to this addresses will be automatically added to the account. After a successful deposit, we can see the balance at bottom of the Dashboard.To Withdraw money is as easy as depositing money. To withdraw funds, first click on Deposit Now (located on bottom right of the Dashboard) and then Withdraw. One will be navigated to the following webpage:[ http://acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_Bityard2006032.jpg ]One can withdraw USDT to OMNI, ERC20, and TRC20 addresses. To start the withdrawal process, select the Chain name (we selected ERC20), amount to withdraw (90 USDT), withdrawal address (we provided a ERC20 address), account password and code that will be sent to your email address. After filling all this in, press the Confirm button.There are a few things to note while withdrawing is that the minimum withdrawal amount is 50 USDT while the maximum is 100000 USDT. Make sure to enter the correct withdrawal address, users can't cover the coin in case they type wrong withdrawal address. This is all about withdrawing funds to the wallet.Trading at Bityard - with 0.05% Transaction FeesUsers can trade the following cryptocurrencies at Bityard: BCH, BTC, DASH, EOS, ETS, ETH, LINK, LTC, RX and XRP. We will demonstrate the process of trading by buying 1 DASH. First, on the left Dashboard panel, select DASH (shown by the red rectangle in the snapshot below).Next, we move to the right panel and using '+' or '-' adjust the amount. Since we are buying 1 DASH, we select 73.59 USDT. We can also leverage from 10X to 100X. Note that the more leverage we take, the greater the fees to pay. Do do not forget transaction fees are as low as 0.05%.Once we enter the Amount and the values for Take Profit (TP) or Stop Loss (SL), Profit and Loss are calculated automatically. Read all these values carefully and press the Buy button to confirm the buying order:[ http://acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_Bityard2006033.jpg ]When the Buy button is pressed, a confirmation message will be prompted. After confirming that message, the Buy order details are seen at the bottom of the dashboard.Selling at Bityard - also very simpleFor this demonstration, we sold DASH. To start selling, move to left panel of the Dashboard and select DASH (as with Buying). Next from right panel of the Dashboard, select Sell and using + - adjust the amount of DASH. The procedure is very much similar to Buying. Also, do not forget transaction fees as low as 0.05%.After going through this guide, users might have noticed that from creating an account to trading and mining, everything is super easy at Bityard. Users don't need to be an expert to use this platform. Bityard is designed to handle 1 million transactions per second, so speed won't be affected by an increase in the number of users.This ease of use and super speed doesn't come at the cost of compromise on security. There is a 2 Factor Authentication (2FA), multiple offline signatures and cold Storage of assets, to make sure all the assets are safe. Make a wise decision now by joining the next generation contract exchange platform and book the future profit.Rafael Zhou, bd@bityard.com, https://www.bityard.com.Source: BityardCopyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.