Collaboration aims to identify novel targets and disease mechanisms in infertility and pregnancy-related conditions, with the goal of developing innovative diagnostic and therapeutic strategies

As part of the translational research collaboration, a new research hub will be created in Boston, bringing together scientists from both companies

Collaboration combines Ferring's therapeutic expertise with Igenomix's diagnostic capabilities and demonstrates both companies' commitment to building families worldwide

Ferring Pharmaceuticals and Igenomix today announced a two-year research collaboration aimed at the discovery of novel targets and disease mechanisms in infertility and pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, with the goal of developing innovative diagnostic and therapeutic strategies in these areas of high unmet need.

A new research hub will be created in Boston, bringing together scientists and expertise from both companies. The hub will focus on investigating molecular signatures, developing novel functional genomic systems and creating translational tools to study for embryo implantation, endometrial microbiome interaction and decidualization biology to drive innovative solutions for patients.

"Today, 1 in 6 couples worldwide are affected by fertility issues, with embryo implantation being a critical step to improving success rates in assisted reproduction technologies (ART) such as IVF. Furthermore, between 3 and 5% of all pregnancies are affected by preeclampsia,1 a severe complication which increases the morbidity and mortality of both mother and baby, said Joan-Carles Arce, Senior Vice President of Reproductive Medicine and Maternal Health, Ferring. Through this collaboration, we aim to advance diagnostic testing and the discovery of candidate drug targets in these areas of high unmet need and ultimately help more people build healthy families worldwide."

"This new research hub will connect Igenomix's unique diagnostic capabilities with Ferring's deep therapeutic expertise, said Professor Carlos Simón, Head of Scientific Board of Igenomix Foundation and Project Lead for the new hub. We believe this collaboration will accelerate scientific findings and improve conception rates at a time when significant progress is needed in preimplantation science to help more women and families experience healthy pregnancies."

About Fertility Issues

The World Health Organization defines infertility as a disease of the reproductive system defined by the failure to achieve a clinical pregnancy after 12 months or more of regular unprotected sexual intercourse. Today, 1 in 6 couples worldwide are affected by fertility issues. Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) such as In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) and Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) can help couples who have problems conceiving naturally.

About Preeclampsia

Preeclampsia is a common and severe complication of pregnancy characterised by high blood pressure and multiple organ failure. It affects between 3% and 5% of all pregnancies in the US.1 There is a significant unmet need for an effective treatment for preeclampsia; currently the only 'treatment' is delivery of the baby.

Preeclampsia is responsible for approximately 20% of all preterm births2 and increases the morbidity and mortality of both mother and baby, especially in developing countries. An effective treatment would bring significant improvements in global infant and maternal health.

About Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group committed to helping people around the world build families and live better lives. Headquartered in Saint-Prex, Switzerland, Ferring is a leader in reproductive medicine and maternal health, and in specialty areas within gastroenterology and urology. Ferring has been developing treatments for mothers and babies for over 50 years and has a portfolio covering treatments from conception to birth. Founded in 1950, privately-owned Ferring now employs approximately 6,500 people worldwide, has its own operating subsidiaries in nearly 60 countries and markets its products in 110 countries.

Learn more at www.ferring.com, or connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Igenomix

Igenomix is a biotech company based in Valencia, Spain, specialized in reproductive genetics. Its expertise in fertility and its advanced research capacity situates the company as a worldwide referent in this area. Igenomix has 23 laboratories across the world and employs more than 400 professionals. Since the company launch in 2010, Igenomix has published more than 450 scientific papers and its communications have taken place during high level congresses such as ESHRE (European Society of Human Reproduction) or ASRM (American Society for Reproductive Medicine). Igenomix researchers have received numerous awards recognizing research and many of them share their knowledge and knowhow in leading US universities such as Stanford or Harvard.

