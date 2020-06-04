In-house produced hand sanitizer approaches 1 million liters

Press release, Paris, 4 June 2020

This June 4th would have marked the 10th anniversary of Responsib'ALL Day, a worldwide event in which all Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) employees devote an entire day to participate in socially responsible initiatives to benefit their communities. Due to the pandemic and the impossibility to act physically on the ground, Pernod Ricard continues its ongoing efforts to support its communities around the globe during the COVID-19 pandemic and is proud to announce today that it has crossed the threshold of 3.5 million liters of pure alcohol provided to compensate the international shortage. Additionally, the Group has produced in its facilities and donated close to 1 million liters of hand sanitizer.

Responsib'ALL Day is one element of the Group's broader Sustainability Responsibility initiatives. The Group launched its ambitious 2030 roadmap "Good Times from a Good Place" last year, and progress toward numerous strong commitments has already been made1

Although physical distancing has impeded today's planned Responsib'ALL Day, the event's spirit remains alive throughout the Group's affiliates thanks to numerous initiatives activated to assist local communities during the current pandemic.

In addition to providing pure alcohol for hand sanitizer production and making hand sanitizer at the Group's production facilities, some other initiatives include:

Donating medical equipment including ventilators, intensive care beds and 475,000 masks

Supporting the hospitality sector and its workers by allocating over €3 million to programs providing free meals and financial support

Giving an additional $820,000 to support medical workers, among others

Assisting suppliers by honoring commitments such as booked event rooms and planned future events

Finally, to mark this special day for the Group, dozens of employees have produced a video to explain what a responsible company means to them. https://youtu.be/LrUVgOJVcYQ

Initiatives to support our communities

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the No.2 worldwide producer of wines and spirits with consolidated sales of €9,182 million in FY19. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has developed through organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive brand portfolios in the industry, including: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard's brands are distributed across 160+ markets and by its own salesforce in 73 markets. The Group's decentralised organisation empowers its 19,000 employees to be true on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of "Créateurs de Convivialité." As reaffirmed by the Group's three-year strategic plan, "Transform and Accelerate," deployed in 2018, Pernod Ricard's strategy focuses on investing in long-term, profitable growth for all stakeholders. The Group remains true to its three founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and a strong sense of ethics. As illustrated by the 2030 roadmap supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), "We bring good times from a good place." In recognition of Pernod Ricard's strong commitment to sustainable development and responsible consumption, it has received a Gold rating from Ecovadis and is ranked No. 1 in the beverage sector in Vigeo Eiris. Pernod Ricard is also a United Nation's Global Compact LEAD company. Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index. For further information, please visit http://www.pernod-ricard.com.

