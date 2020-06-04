Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CYK3 ISIN: GB00B50P5B53 Ticker-Symbol: BYA1 
Stuttgart
03.06.20
08:15 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLEAR LEISURE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLEAR LEISURE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
04.06.2020 | 08:04
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Clear Leisure Plc - Extension of Eufingest Loans

Clear Leisure Plc - Extension of Eufingest Loans

PR Newswire

London, June 3

4 June 2020

Clear Leisure Plc
("Clear Leisure" or "the Company")

Reschedule of Loans' Maturity Date

The Board of Clear Leisure (AIM: CLP) is pleased to announce that Eufingest SA ("Eufingest") has agreed to extend repayment of the following loans amounting to €3,925,000 and £30,000 to 30 September 2020 or such earlier date as may be agreed with the Company, (altogether the "Loans"):

AmountDate of LoanInterest RateConvertibleOriginal Date to MaturityReschedule Date (if any)
€2,475,00028 April 20171%YES28 April 2020
€50,0007 December 20172.5%YES31 March 2018
  1. 30 September 2018
  2. 31 December 2018
  3. 31 March 2019
  4. 31 December 2019
  5. 28 April 2020
€200,00027 December 20172.5%YES27 December 201928 April 2020
€250,0002 January 20182.5%YES31 March 2018
  1. 30 September 2018
  2. 31 December 2018
  3. 31 March 2019
  4. 30 June 2019
  5. 31 December 2019
  6. 28 April 2020
€200,0003 October 20182.5%NO31 December 2018
  1. 31 March 2019
  2. 30 June 2019
  3. 31 December 2019
  4. 28 April 2020
€200,00024 June 20192.5%NO31 December 201928 April 2020
€250,00030 July 20192.5%NO30 September 2019
  1. 31 December 2019
  2. 28 April 2020
€150,00016 October 20192.5%NO31 December 201928 April 2020
£30,00016 October 20192.5%NO31 December 201928 April 2020
€150,00018 February 20202.5%NO30 June 2020

All other terms and conditions of the Loans remain unchanged.

Eufingest is a substantial shareholder of the Company as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies. The extension of the repayment date of the Loans is therefore a related party transaction pursuant to AIM Rule 13 of the AIM Rules for Companies. The directors of Clear Leisure, having consulted with its nominated adviser, consider that the transaction is fair and reasonable insofar as its shareholders are concerned.

Francesco Gardin, Executive Chairman and CEO of Clear Leisure, commented, "I wish to thank Eufingest for its continuous and ongoing support to the Company, as demonstrated once again."

-ends-

For further information please contact:

Clear Leisure Plc +39 335 296573
Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker) +44 (0)20 3470 0470
Jeff Keating / John Mackay

Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0) 7795 168 157
Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

About Clear Leisure Plc

Clear Leisure plc (AIM: CLP) is an AIM listed investment company with a portfolio of companies primarily encompassing the leisure and real estate sectors mainly in Italy. The focus of the management is two-fold: to pursue the monetisation of all of the Company's existing assets, through selected realisations, court-led recoveries of misappropriated assets and substantial debt-recovery processes and to seek technology related investments, with special regard to interactive media, blockchain and AI sectors. For further information, please visit, www.clearleisure.co.uk

CLEAR LEISURE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.