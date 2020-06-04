Novadip Biosciences to unveil its 3M3 Platform at BIO Digital 2020



-Unique 3M3 tissue regeneration technology platform generates multiple product candidates: autologous, off-the-shelf and miRNA/exosome

Mont-Saint Guibert, Belgium, 4 June, 2020: Novadip Biosciences ("Novadip" or "the Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its unique tissue regeneration technology platform to generate multiple product candidates, announces that it will unveil details of its 3M3 miRNA delivery platform in a recorded presentation at the BIO Digital conference, which is taking place on June 8-12, 2020.

Novadip's unique 3M3 platform for tissue regeneration is aimed at healing damaged tissues by restoring their natural physiology and brings together over 15 years of academic research with practical surgery experience and proof of principle clinical data. 3M3 consists of a 3-dimensional, scaffold-free extracellular matrix (ECM), utilizing differentiated adipose-derived stem cells (ASCs), to generate a high and stable amount of highly-specific growth factors and miRNAs to restore the physiology of natural healing of the tissue.

The platform is capable of driving three distinct classes of product: (i) autologous cell therapies for critical size tissue reconstruction, (ii) allogeneic off-the shelf therapeutics for prevalent and complex tissue defects such as multi-level spinal fusion, diabetic skin wounds and maxillofacial fractures, and (iii) miRNA/exosome-based therapeutics for unattainable systemic tissue and other diseases such as osteoporosis and osteoarthritis, and certain solid tumors.

Novadip has already demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept with the autologous cell therapy line in bone reconstruction with two clinical trials ongoing in bone regeneration indications and advanced pre-clinical programs for skin. Furthermore the Company has meaningful in vivo data for future allogenic off-the-shelf therapeutics.

The market potential across all three product lines range could be worth in excess of $10 billion with future opportunities for partnering and licensing.

The presentation at BIO Digital will be available on the conference website here . If you would like to speak with Dr. Denis Dufrane from Novadip please contact denis.dufrane@novadip.com.

Dr. Denis Dufrane, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Scientific Officer and co-founder of Novadip, commented:"Novadip's clinical work to date provides confidence in our ability to restore natural healing and we are now focused on rapidly bringing the benefits of the platform to bear across multiple indications and product formats. We look forward to generating further data in support of our unique tissue regeneration technology platform as we strive to address the unmet need in damaged tissue conditions."

Novadip Biosciences

Novadip Biosciences is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its unique 3D tissue regeneration technology platform to generate multiple product candidates to address hard and soft tissue reconstruction for patients who have limited or no treatment options. The company's proprietary 3M3 platform is a 3-dimensional, extracellular matrix that utilizes adipose-derived stem cells to deliver highly-specific growth factors and miRNAs to mimic the physiology of natural healing and creates a range of products that address specific challenges in tissue regeneration. Novadip's initial focus is on critical size bone reconstruction and its lead program is in development for a rare pediatric orthopedic disease. The company is also applying its 3M3 platform to develop truly novel off-the-shelf/allogeneic therapies to address more prevalent tissue defects and miRNA/exosome products for broader indications. For more information, visit www.novadip.com .

