Capgemini announced today that it has been named a "Leader" in the NelsonHall Evaluation Assessment Tool (NEAT) report on Digital Banking in the Professional Services market segment. In the latest NEAT evaluation, "Digital Banking 2020," Capgemini scored highly in the Leaders quadrant. NelsonHall evaluated 14 vendors offering digital banking services.

The report highlighted Capgemini's digital banking expertise in its:

Strong consulting and delivery capabilities drawing on many decades of experience working with large banks

Solution partnerships with successful digital infrastructure vendors

In-house design consultancies with experience across multiple consumer industries including banking and financial services

"The COVID-19 pandemic is bringing the importance of digital to the forefront as the world self-shelters and relies on digital to be connected both personally and professionally. Businesses have been able to operate virtually, and digital has become the lifeblood to keep us going during these unprecedented times," saidAnirban Bose, CEO of Financial Services at Capgemini and Member of the Group Executive Board. "As we begin to emerge and embrace the world's new normal, it will be crucial for banks to be digital. We are grateful to NelsonHall for acknowledging Capgemini's skills and experience in digital banking, which are more vital than ever."

"Capgemini uses its Inventive Banking framework and design consultancies services effectively to help banks drive increased sales and support new market entry," said Andy Efstathiou, Banking Operations and Transformation Research Director, NelsonHall. "This is a key reason why Capgemini was identified as a Leader in the Professional Services market segment."

NelsonHall's NEAT evaluation is a method by which strategic sourcing managers can evaluate outsourcing vendors. The NEAT tool sits at the front-end of the vendor screening process and consists of a two-axis model: assessing vendors against their 'ability to deliver immediate benefit' to buy-side organizations and their 'ability to meet client future requirements.' The latter axis is a pragmatic assessment of the vendor's ability to take clients on an innovation journey over the lifetime of their next contract.

To read the full report, click here.

