M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Results of the Placing 04-Jun-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. 4 June 2020 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Results of the Placing The Board of M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has raised GBP14.3 million pursuant to the placing announced on 26 May 2020 (the "Placing Announcement"). Accordingly, the Company will issue a total of 14,745,770 ordinary shares of one penny each (the "Shares") at the Placing Price of 97.0 pence per Share. The net proceeds of the Placing will be invested in accordance with the Company's investment policy and to take advantage of the significant opportunities that the Company's investment manager is seeing in the private debt markets. Applications have been made to the Financial Conduct Authority for admission of 14,745,770 new Shares to listing on the premium segment of the Official List and to London Stock Exchange plc for admission of the new Shares to trading on the premium segment of its main market for listed securities ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective at 8.00 a.m. on 8 June 2020 and that dealings in the Shares will commence at that time. All Shares issued pursuant to the Placing will, when issued and fully paid, confer the right to receive all dividends or other distributions declared, if any, by reference to a record date after the date of their issue and in all other respects will rank pari passu with the existing Shares. Immediately following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 144,745,771 Shares with voting rights. This figure may be used by shareholders in determining the denominator for the calculation by which they will establish if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The Placing is conditional, among other things, on Admission being effective. Terms used in this announcement shall, unless the context otherwise requires, bear the meanings given to them in the Placing Announcement, which can be found on the Company's website at www.mandg.co.uk/CreditIncomeInvestmentTrust [1]. For further information please contact: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 020 7954 9529 Nicola Lambourne, Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary Winterflood Securities Limited 020 3100 0000 Neil Morgan Chris Mills M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 The content of this announcement has been prepared by, and is the sole responsibility of, M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc. Neither the content of the Company's website nor any website accessible by hyperlinks to the Company's website is incorporated in, or forms part of, this announcement. Winterflood Securities Limited ("Winterflood"), which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting only for the Company in connection with the matters described in this announcement and is not acting for or advising any other person, or treating any other person as its client, in relation thereto and will not be responsible for providing the regulatory protection afforded to clients of Winterflood or advice to any other person in relation to the matter contained herein. None of M&G Alternatives Investment Management Limited (the "Investment Manager") or Winterflood, or any of their respective affiliates, accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to this announcement, including the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information in this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted from the announcement) or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of the announcement or its contents aside from the responsibilities and liabilities, if any, which may be imposed by FSMA, as amended, or the regulatory regime established thereunder or any other applicable regulatory regime. The Investment Manager and Winterflood and their respective affiliates accordingly disclaim all and any liability whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise which they might otherwise have in respect of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. The securities referred to in this announcement have not been registered and will not be registered in the United States under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, (the "Investment Company Act") or any other applicable securities laws and may not be offered, sold, exercised, resold, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or to or for the account or benefit of any US Person (within the meaning of Regulation S under the Securities Act), except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and under circumstances that that would not result in the Company being in violation of the Investment Company Act. This announcement is not for publication, release or distribution, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States or to U.S. Persons or in or into Canada, Australia, New Zealand, The Republic of South Africa or Japan or any other jurisdiction where it is unlawful to publish, release or distribute this announcement or to persons in any such jurisdiction. The distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and/or regulation. Persons receiving this announcement are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions. ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: ROI TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 67834 EQS News ID: 1062487 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=461eb805a5f552e72d0b5024cc725dcd&application_id=1062487&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)