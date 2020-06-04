Innovation, Design and Sustainability the New Mantra of European Designers

Circular economy, digital production, high performance materials, social innovation and craftsmanship 4.0: 7 interactive video meetings will be discussed at FuoriSalone Digital from 15 to 21 June 2020

63 innovative projects will be presented for the first time thanks to the Worth Partnership Project

Organic chairs that are "nourished" to reach desired shape, glassware derived from special waste, new alternative materials derived from fish to replace animal leather, illustrated children's clothing that are enriched with new content through augmented reality and app interactions: Recycling, sustainability and the advanced use of technology attested that the mantra is always at the heart of creativity and innovative experiences by new generation European designers. All designers, under the Worth Partnership Project, an initiative financed by the European Union COSME programme, will be online from the 15th to 21st of June to showcase their projects and their concepts behind.

Worth Partnership Project_"Lucid", organic chair "nourished" to reach desired shape (Photo: WORTH Partnership Project)

7 video conferences for 7 topics in 7 days: to discover the Worth Partnership Project and how European designers have interpreted themes such as circular economy, digital production, the use of high-performance materials, social innovation and craftsmanship 4.0, connect to FuoriSalone TV, from the 15th to 21st of June 2020. Every day, at the same time on FuoriSalone TV live video, the protagonists of the projects and international experts who are part of the Worth Community will be available on Zoom to answer questions, curiosities and exchange experiences.

WORTH Partnership Project is a four-year project funded by COSME, an European Union Programme for the Competitiveness of Enterprises and Small Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). This project promotes transnational partnerships between designers, creatives, manufacturing companies (SMEs) and tech firms to develop innovative and design products. In particular, the 63 winning projects on air at FuoriSalone Digital are the result of the Second Call for the WORTH Partnership Project involving 144 partners from 24 European countries.

"WORTH Partnership Project commented Korina Mollá, project coordinator has confirmed the project is the ideal incubator for exploring creativity and innovation while encouraging the share of knowledge and skills between designers, traditional and digital craftsmanship and the manufacturing industry. With the aim of helping small businesses integrate creativity and innovation in the way they produce goods or provide services, for them to grow and remain competitive in the market."

