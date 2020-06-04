Wolters Kluwer's Finance, Risk Reporting (FRR) business is holding a series of webinars dedicated to investigating the impact of COVID-19 and how banks can adapt and adopt a long-term strategic approach to risk management.

The first webinar, "The New Normal Navigating and reassessing your long-term strategic approach to Risk Management in light of COVID-19," takes place on June 10 and will be hosted by Francis Lacan, Director of Risk Products at Wolters Kluwer FRR. During the event Lacan will explore how firms can adapt their strategic planning to manage the fallout from the pandemic, covering credit, market and liquidity risk as well as stress testing. Other topics up for discussion include asset market effects and bank stress disclosures and how to determine the severity of macroeconomic stress scenarios.

The second webinar, "The New Normal Managing Risk in an Age of Uncertainty," takes place on July 1. Jeroen Van Doorsselaere, Director of Value Proposition at Wolters Kluwer FRR, will examine the implications of emerging risks, their impacts and how to deal with them. Topics covered will include planning for the next pandemic or major climate event on the horizon and risk optimization in times of uncertainty. Van Doorsselaere will also explore prudential risk and financial risk measures across finance, risk, and regulatory requirements.

Wolters Kluwer FRR, which is part of the company's Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) division, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. It supports regulated financial institutions in meeting their obligations to external regulators and their own board of directors.

Wolters Kluwer FRR receives frequent independent recognition of its excellence and innovation, celebrating a record year for award wins in 2019. Risk magazine awarded the company its coveted Regulatory Reporting System of The Year Award for the second year running and Waters Technology has named the company the Best Market Risk Solution Provider in its annual Technology Rankings. Wolters Kluwer FRR is also the #1 provider in both Regulatory Reporting and Liquidity Risk according to the RiskTech100, as compiled by Chartis Research.

Wolters Kluwer's GRC division is leveraging its product innovation and domain expertise in other ways to help the financial services industry respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its Compliance Solutions business, for example, offers Paycheck Protection Program Supported by TSoftPlus to support stimulus loan applications and loan forgiveness processes under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act or CARES Act. Wolters Kluwer Lien Solutions, meanwhile, has also recently established a technology solution specifically designed to help U.S. lenders navigate Paycheck Protection Program loan applications, and associated compliance and risk mitigation requirements, resulting from the CARES Act. The Business Entity Search for CARES Act solution conducts bulk/batch corporate identity searches to verify the business status of potential borrowers.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

