Guidewire Cloud will allow the insurer in Italy to draw on new system features continuously, increase business agility, and serve customers better

Aviva Italia S.p.A., part of the leading insurance company in the UK and a top player in Italy, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform general insurers rely upon, today announced that Aviva Italy has selected Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud to accelerate innovation, maintain technical currency, and empower its employees. Aviva Italy has also selected Guidewire EnterpriseEngage to deliver omnichannel experiences to all its stakeholders.

Aviva Italy is already using Guidewire Core and Digital products that were deployed in an OOTB six month's implementation and plans to further advance its business and technological transformation by moving these core systems to Guidewire Cloud, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), to be followed by all of its business in the future.

"Innovation is obviously one of the pillars of the Aviva strategy for the future, and technology is increasingly the key," said Lorenzo Chiofalo, Head of Innovation, Aviva in Italy. "We decided to adopt Guidewire Cloud as the enabler of our business and operations, to improve time to market, customer experience, digital capabilities, and excellent quality of services. We believe the choice of Guidewire Cloud will be highly beneficial for all the main elements in our ecosystems: customers will get clearer, faster and seamless service; agents and partners will be supported better; and our people will be working with the best of breed technology."

Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud and EnterpriseEngage will enable Aviva Italy to:

Realise high levels of security and operational effectiveness, supported by structured rules, greater control, and continuous improvements with the cloud service operating model;

Optimise commercial performance by managing core business through technological and functional best of breed capability;

Deliver excellent service levels to customers and partners through dynamic workload management, supported by enhanced systems availability and performance; and

Provide customers, agents, and brokers with omnichannel products that are more flexible, accurate, tailored, and responsive.

In collaboration with Aviva Legal Office represented by General Counsel Luca Gentile, BonelliErede with its Digital InnovationFocus Team assisted Aviva in Italy in the contract for the cloud service subscription for Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud.

"We are delighted that Aviva Italy have chosen InsuranceSuite Cloud as they continue to focus on delivering high quality insurance products and services using the most advanced technology available," said Keith Stonell, managing director, EMEA, Guidewire Software. "We appreciate the trust Aviva is placing in our cloud capabilities and look forward to supporting them as they enhance their business agility and boost their stakeholder engagement, while transferring IT risk to Guidewire."

About Aviva

Aviva, with 33.4 million customers worldwide, is a leading international savings, retirement, and insurance business. Aviva has been taking care of people for more than 320 years, in line with the purpose of being 'alongside its customers today, for a better tomorrow'. In 2019, the Company paid a total of 37.8 billion euros in claims and benefits.

In Italy since 1921, Aviva has more than 550 employees in the country and 2019 operating profit's growth stood at +11%. Aviva has a widespread presence in Italy, thanks to agreements with leading banking groups, cooperation with several financial advisory's networks, multi-firm agents and brokers.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the industry platform that general insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. As of the end of our fiscal year 2019, we are privileged to serve more than 380 companies in 34 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

