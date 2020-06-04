International Loss Adjuster Global Risk Solutions (GRS) has officially launched its Major and Complex Loss Operations as it looks to further its growth.

The new operation is based in London and is led by Mike Reeves in his role as the company's Director, Complex Claims Solutions (CCS). He will be supported by leading industry figures, David Brocklehurst, as Director Global Specialty Markets, Sarah Reynolds, as Global Head Cyber Risks and Beverley Black as Forensic Accountant.

The launch comes as GRS also announce two strategic partnerships in the UK, having established an agreement with UK loss adjusters Delta Claims Services and Williams Pitt on partnerships that will bring their experience and expertise to GRS' client base. The partnerships will provide GRS with local resources and representatives across the UK and Ireland ensuring greater depth of coverage for our property and casualty product lines.

The GRS operation is seeing a pivotal launch for the company at a time when the market is facing increasingly larger and more bespoke risk exposures. Mr Reeves said the operation will look to work with underwriters, brokers, and the corporate risk management community around the world, and as such the London market was the obvious choice for its base. The new operation will have access to GRS's technology and claims software but Mr Reeves explained that the approach to large risks also require a personal dynamic.

"The formation of the major and complex loss operation has been something that GRS has been keen to achieve for some time," explained Mr Reeves. In addition to technology and other advances in the claims process perhaps more should also be said about the expertise needed to work on and settle major and complex losses across the world. Our clients want to be sure about the people they entrust to handle their most high profile and bespoke claims. "This is an expertise-led business and as such our aim is to build an international team of market leading loss adjusters. Whilst we have already appointed some very well-known and respected figures in the market, that recruitment process is continuing."

He added: "We are pleased to be able to announce our partnership with Delta and Williams Pitt. We have been selective in terms of choice of partners for the UK and Ireland by looking for experience and established business leaders and employees. It delivers the ability to provide a wider range of top quality products and services to our UK clients."

GRS said the launch of the operation should be viewed as a clear statement of intent to build its business for large and complex losses. It believes that the opportunity exists for an operation that is purely focused on the larger losses to thrive given the specific requirements that such claims demand. "We are entering the market at a time when businesses, their brokers and their insurers, face the continued emergence of new risks, and larger exposures against a background of the most challenging global economy for a century," added Mr Reeves. "We believe that we can offer the focused and expert solutions that the market is seeking."

Based in Miami, GRS was incorporated in 2002 and today has a network of more than 5,000 claims specialists. GRS' professionals have been providing service to the industry since 1980 and its specialist P&C Solutions leadership has been involved with major catastrophes and incidents since that time.

Delta Claims Services is forward-thinking group of experienced Liability Adjusters working throughout the UK and Ireland providing the full range of specialist liability adjusting, claims management and consultancy services.

Williams Pitt is an independent firm of Chartered Loss Adjusters operating throughout the UK offering loss adjusting and associated services comprising commercial property and business interruption, corporate nominations, private clients, special investigation, subsidence and risk control and valuation surveys

