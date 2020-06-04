Subscription rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 9 June 2020. As of the same date, ISIN DK0010218429 (BO) will be traded excl. of subscription rights. ISIN: DK0061284676 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Bang & Olufsen, T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Proportion: 2:1 Shareholders of shares in Bang & Olufsen will be allocated two (2) Pre-emptive Rights for each Existing Share held at the time of allocation, and one (1) Pre-emptive Right will be required to subscribe for one (1) New Share at the subscription price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in 9 June 2020 to 22 June 2020 subscription rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 197559 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook BO T Code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment OMX CPH Rights (subscription & bonus)/15 / no -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table/230 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bang & Olufsen A/S makes a rights issue of 81,848,058 New shares with a nominal value of DKK 5 per share. Subscription price is DKK 5 per share of DKK 5. Subscription period: 11 June 2020 to 24 June 2020, both days included. Resolutions passed at the general meeting held on 3 June 2020 regarding reduction of the company's nominal share capital and reduction of face value of the company's shares from DKK 10 to DKK 5 are expected to take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 2 July 2020 after registration of the new Articles of Association with the Danish Commerce and Companies Agency. New shares from the rights issue are expected to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as pe 3 July 2020. For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=779296