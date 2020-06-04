Researchers in Japan have modified the tin(IV) oxide layer of a perovskite device with a fullerene-derivative-based self-assembled monolayer to produce a cell they claim offers stability and a reduction in the hysteresis effect which makes predicting power output so tricky.Scientists from Japan's Kyushu University have developed a surface treatment method for perovskite cell production they say reduces hysteresis - an effect which afflicts perovskite devices because their output depends on a variety of previous inputs rather than just their immediate condition, rendering performance less predictable. ...

