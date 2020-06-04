Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.06.2020
Charttechnischer Ausbruch und DIE wirklich bedeutende News in Kürze!?
PR Newswire
04.06.2020 | 11:04
VIVOTEK Joins ENOVA Robotics Police Robot Project to Enforce COVID-19 Lockdown in Tunisia

TAIPEI, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In times of uncertainty, as a global leading IP surveillance solution provider, VIVOTEK (TWSE: 3454) is honored to be part of the police robot "P-Guard" project in Tunisia. Produced by ENOVA Robotics, the P-Guard robot has been deployed on the streets by the interior ministry of Tunisia to impose lockdown restrictions on citizens and to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

Each police robot

The police robot, "P-Guard", was originally invented for security patrols of sensitive open areas. To deliver 360 degree zero blind-spot surround imagery, each P-Guard robot is equipped with 2 VIVOTEK MS9390-HV 180 degree panoramic network cameras. Since its debut in 2018, this has been VIVOTEK's most iconic multi-sensor camera. The MS9390-HV features dual 4-megapixel wide-angle lenses, seamless 180 degree panoramic views, and IR illuminators effective up to 20 meters, making it the ideal camera to provide superb image quality for both day and night surveillance. Also, the face-shaped housing design of MS9390-HV is perfectly matched to the robot appearance and makes the P-Guard robot look friendlier to citizens.

With its field-beating cameras, Lidar technology and extensive network connectivity, the P-Guard can be remotely operated to perform security missions to all corners of the city, making sure that people are staying at home during the nationwide quarantine. "ENOVA Robotics' core philosophy is knowing today what our customer needs tomorrow. We will help people to handle the most difficult, dangerous or repetitive tasks with artificial intelligence robots," stated Mr. Anis Sahbani, CEO of ENOVA Robotics.

"Over recent years, VIVOTEK has aspired to become the Eye in IoT. We believe our products have unlimited potential to be integrated into a wide variety of system applications and look forward to more cooperation with cross-industry partners," said Alex Liao, President of VIVOTEK. While the world is facing a challenge that no one has imagined before, VIVOTEK hopes to contribute to the society by securing people's safety in the smarter ways and is prepared to fight any future crisis together with all their global partners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1176283/VIVOTEK_P_Guard_robot_MS9390.jpg

