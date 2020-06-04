EXCHANGE NOTICE, JUNE 04, 2020 SHARES SOTKAMO SILVER AB: MERGING OF NEW SHARES A total of 44,994,433 new shares (SOSI1N0120) of the share issue of Sotkamo Silver AB will be traded together with the old shares (SOSI1) as of June 05, 2020. Trading with the new shares (SOSI1N0120) will end on June 4, 2020. Identifiers of Sotkamo Silver AB's share: Trading code: SOSI1 ISIN code: SE0001057910 Orderbook id: 88956 Number of shares: 179,977,732 Trading ends: Trading code: SOSI1N0120 ISIN code: SE0014263026 Orderbook id: 194594 Last trading day: 4 June 2020 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260