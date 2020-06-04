EXCHANGE NOTICE, 4 JUNE 2020 SHARES LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: VERKKOKAUPPA.COM OYJ ON 5 JUNE 2020 The shares of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj will be listed on the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki on June 5, 2020. The shares of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj will be traded for the last time on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland on June 4, 2020. Basic information on Verkkokauppa.com Oyj as of June 5, 2020: Trading code: VERK Issuer code: VERK ISIN-code: FI4000049812 LEI code: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75 Orderbook id: 100175 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201 MIC: XHEL Number of shares: 45 065 130 Listing date on the Official List: 5 June 2020 Industry: 5000 Consumer Services ICB Supersector: 5300 Retail Market Cap Segment: Mid Cap Managing director: Panu Porkka Address: Tyynenmerenkatu 11 FI-00220 Helsinki Phone: 010 309 5555 Internet: www.verkkokauppa.com Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260