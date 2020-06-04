Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar and Klabin collaborate to build a smooth, safe and eco-efficient paper logistics process based on zero-emission RTG technology

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 4 JUNE 2020 AT 1 PM (EET)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement to supply Klabin, Brazil's largest producer and exporter of packaging paper, with three Kalmar Zero Emission rubber-tyred gantry cranes (RTGs). The order, which also includes Kalmar SmartPort solutions, was booked in Cargotec's 2020 Q2 order intake with delivery scheduled for Q2 2021.

Klabin is Brazil's largest paper manufacturer and exporter and the country's leading producer of papers and paperboard for packaging, industrial bags and corrugated board packaging. The company also manufactures hardwood, softwood and fluff pulp. One crane will serve the rail yard and two will operate in the container terminal yard at Klabin's new integrated pulp and paper production facility currently under construction in Ortigueira City, in the South Region of Brazil.

The RTGs will be equipped with the Kalmar SmartFleet remote monitoring solution to allow Klabin to manage, troubleshoot and analyse the status, productivity and maintenance needs of the equipment. They will also include Kalmar SmartRail, an automated gantry steering solution that improves safety and operator performance by allowing the operator to concentrate fully on picking and placing containers.

The Kalmar Zero Emission RTG features a 100-percent electric power system that produces no emissions or engine noise at source, and completely eliminates the need for hydraulic oil. Its simplified design means it requires significantly less maintenance than a diesel-powered RTG.

Sergio Morales, Logistic Project Coordinator, Klabin: "We are constantly working on solutions that improve our operational efficiency with responsibility and sustainability. The new terminal yard will be a completely new operation for us, so we are pleased to have the support of Kalmar in this project since they are a world leader in eco-efficient container handling solutions and services. The zero-emission cranes will bring a minimum operational cost and play a vital role in our effort to create a sustainable logistics process."

Alexandre Esse, Manager, Sales, Ports & Terminals, Americas, Kalmar: "We are proud to be able to provide Klabin with a unique zero-emission solution to help connect their new production facility with the distribution port at Paranaguá. With the help of our RTG technology, the customer can develop a safe, cost-efficient and sustainable logistics process to support their business goals."





Further information for the press:

Alexandre Esse, Manager, Sales, Ports & Terminals, Americas, Kalmar, tel +55 13 99210 0227

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move.www.kalmarglobal.comKalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's





Attachment