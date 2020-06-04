Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, June 4
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
|As at close of business on 03-June-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|547.35p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|561.62p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|538.74p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|553.02p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de