Former Head of Oncology Cell Therapy Research Unit at GSK to lead clinical development at Immatics

Immatics Biotechnologies GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company active in the discovery and development of T cell redirecting cancer immunotherapies, today announced that Cedrik Britten, MD, has been appointed as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) effective June 1, 2020. Trained as a physician, Cedrik Britten will join Immatics with more than a decade of experience in clinical development including his most recent position as Vice President and Head of the Oncology Cell Therapy Research Unit at GlaxoSmithKline. He will be responsible for the management and global development of Immatics' clinical pipeline.

In parallel, Carsten Reinhardt, MD, PhD, the current Chief Medical Officer at Immatics, will assume the newly created role as Chief Development Officer to lead Immatics' product development strategy. Carsten will also continue to lead the TCR Bispecifics platform and pipeline and the Immunology and Translational Development functions at Immatics.

Stephen Eck, MD, PhD, the current Chief Medical Officer at Immatics US in Houston (TX), will step down and remain with the Company until the end of June to support the transition.

"We are excited about Cedrik joining Immatics. He has an extensive background in cell therapy, translational oncology and immunology as well as great experience in leading clinical and preclinical development programs in immuno-oncology. His appointment will complement Immatics' existing strengths and capabilities as we continue the clinical development of our targeted immunotherapies with an emphasis on treating solid tumors through our two therapeutic modalities, Adoptive Cell Therapy and TCR Bispecifics," commented Harpreet Singh, PhD, Chief Executive Officer at Immatics. "Cedrik's appointment enables Carsten to take on the leadership for Immatics' product development strategy, as Chief Development Officer, as well as retain leadership of the very promising TCR Bispecifics platform and pipeline. We extend our thanks and gratitude to Stephen for his contributions to our success and wish him all the best for his future endeavors."

"Immatics is bringing together three synergizing core elements that attracted me: excellent science, powerful proprietary technology platforms for the discovery of relevant targets and T cell receptors tailored for use across a range of therapeutic modalities and a vibrant corporate culture focused on serving patients in need. These three cornerstones have enabled Immatics to reach a dynamic stage of growth with four ongoing clinical trials and a promising pipeline of several product candidates in development," added Cedrik Britten.

"Immatics will have significant new opportunities to exploit the full potential of its science and capabilities and I am very much looking forward to leading our future product development strategy to enable us to do so," commented Carsten Reinhardt. "Working together with a clinical leader of Cedrik's caliber will benefit both the Company and, hopefully, also the patients in need of innovative and effective new treatments."

Cedrik Britten, MD, brings over ten years of experience in clinical and preclinical research as well as drug development in the field of immuno-oncology. He most recently served as Vice President and Head of the Oncology Cell Therapy Research Unit at GlaxoSmithKline in the United Kingdom, where he was responsible for the early cell therapy pipeline in Oncology R&D which included clinical development to proof-of-concept. In this role, he also established research and development teams and led the development of TCR-T as well as early-stage CAR-T programs. Prior to that, he held various senior positions at BioNTech including Vice President for R&D. During his time at BioNTech, he built and established clinical research teams, was responsible for early drug development and led clinical, as well as non-clinical, oncology development programs for personalized cancer immunotherapy products. Cedrik Britten graduated from the Johannes Gutenberg-University in Mainz, Germany, with both a medical and doctoral degree.

About Immatics

Immatics combines the discovery of true targets for cancer immunotherapies with the development of the right T cell receptors with the goal of enabling a robust and specific T cell response against these targets. This deep know-how is the foundation for our pipeline of Adoptive Cell Therapies and TCR Bispecifics as well as our partnerships with global leaders in the pharmaceutical industry. We are committed to delivering the power of T cells and to unlocking new avenues for patients in their fight against cancer.

For regular updates about Immatics, visit www.immatics.com. You can also follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Immatics' future financial or operating performance. For example, statements concerning the timing of product candidates and Immatics' focus on partnerships to advance its strategy are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expect", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Immatics and its management, are inherently uncertain. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, various factors beyond management's control including general economic conditions. Nothing in this presentation should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Immatics undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements.

